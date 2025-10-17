Oyebanji: Quality Healthcare, a Right for Every Ekiti Citizen

Ekiti state government has pledged to make quality healthcare a right for every citizen living in the Land of Honour and Integrity.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has promised to ensure quality healthcare becomes a right for all citizens and not a privilege, in order to ensure improved life expectancy and sustain the mileage reached in the control of child and maternal mortality rates.

The Governor said his administration has resolved to fight headon, the menace of drug counterfeiting that could predispose the citizens to sudden death and surge of emergency ailments that have capacity to cause death and infirmity in the society.

Oyebanji stated these in Ado Ekiti Thursday while flagging off distribution of equipment to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and inauguration of the Pharma-Grade Warehouse located within the precinct of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

Oyebanji said Primary Healthcare facility is significant to improved life expectancy, being the closest and most affordable to the people at the grassroots.

According to him, the new pharma-grade warehouse of the Drug Management Agency and the distribution of medical equipment to PHCs facilities, are demonstration of government’s commitment to the health of the people and a reflection of growing capacity to attract partnerships and investments that strengthen the economy and improve the quality of lives.

He disclosed that the warehouse, built with the support of the Global Fund, stands as a key pillar of an effective and transparent drug management system and provides the Drug Management Agency with the infrastructure it needs to operate at the highest professional standard.

Oyebanji was upbeat that the facility will ensure the continuous availability of quality, safe, and affordable medical supplies for hospitals and health facilities across the state.

He disclosed that the Agency’s average monthly revenue has spiraled from ₦28 million to ₦75 million, demonstrating greater efficiency, accountability, and sustainability of drug supply system.

He was enthralled that about 200,000 Ekiti residents have benefitted from Ulera Wa health services, and nearly 750,000 people have benefited since the inception of the initiative that had reduced out-of-pocket expenditure for health services, and bolster access to quality healthcare.

His words: “With this facility, Ekiti State now has the capacity to maintain an adequate supply of medicines and consumables, prevent frequent stock-outs, and effectively curb the circulation of fake and substandard drugs within our borders. It represents not just an investment in infrastructure, but in the health security of our people.

“The results speak for themselves. Before the establishment of the Drug Management Agency, only about 43% of health facilities in the state had regular access to essential medicines. Today, that figure has risen to 89%. Primary healthcare coverage now stands at 80%, while both secondary and tertiary facilities have achieved 100% coverage’.

Oyebanji added that the revitalization of 103 primary health care facilities across the 16 local government areas under the World Bank-supported IMPACT project, was a strategic investment that will complement the broader push toward Universal Health Coverage.

The Governor stated that his government is making deliberate efforts to improve the welfare of health workers through enhanced salary structures and had approved the employment of 100 additional health workers for PHCs and 150 for Secondary Health Facilities to close existing manpower gaps.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, said the speedy way with which the Governor approved the counterpart funding, was responsible for the approval given to the State to have the warehouse, noting that Ekiti was initially not on the radar of states to benefit from the project.

Filani stated that the equipment provided for the PHCs across the wards and the 16 local governments will enhance the proficiency of health workers and help in tackling child and maternal mortality, morbidity and broaden access to healthcare at the grassroots level.

“This project could not have been achieved, but for the speedy way the governor approved the counterpart funding for the project. This is not only way of fulfilling a vision of his administration, but he has done it for the entire people of the state who are expecting improved healthcare delivery and I know they will be grateful to this administration for this project”.

Also speaking, General Manager, Ekiti State Drug Management and Supply Agency, Olajide Kolawole, said the project was remarkable, owing to the fact that it was the first in the country and a loud testament to the shared prosperity and avowed promise to give every citizen a safe, improved and secured healthcare delivery.

In a bid to attain Universal Health Coverage, Kolawole said the agency has signed a memorandum.of understanding with reputable international agencies to ensure effective drug acquisition, regulation and supply in the state.