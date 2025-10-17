NSCDC Foils Kidnap of Customs Officer, Wife, Others 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has thwarted the kidnapping of an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), his wife, and others at the Bukan-Ari area along Kurikyo Road in Lafia, Nassarawa State.

The spokesman of the NSCDC, Afolabi Babawale, in a statement, said in adherence to the NSCDC Commandant General’s marching order, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, in an aggressive gun duel against a notorious kidnap gang, has thwarted the kidnapping of an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service, his wife, and others at the Bukan-Ari area along Kurikyo Road in Lafia, Nassarawa State.

Babawale said the NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Audi, upon receiving an intelligence report concerning incessant kidnapping activities in Lafia metropolis and its environs, ordered the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad to launch an aggressive onslaught against the criminal elements terrorising the area.

Speaking on the operation, the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Boss, Commandant Apollo Dandaura said: “In a five-hour intelligence-based coordinated operation, his men alongside the Nassarawa State Commandant foiled a kidnap attempt on two residents of the Bukan-Ari area along Kurikyo Road in the Lafia metropolis.”

He said:“Let me reiterate that the Commandant General of the NSCDC has zero tolerance for all acts of economic sabotage, vandalism, and threats against lives and property of the civil populace, and we are committed to fighting head-on any group or syndicate terrorizing the peace of innocent citizens.

“The success made in this operation hinged on the use of modern technology in gathering intelligence and other credible intelligence available about the notorious gang terrorizing the peace of Lafia metropolis and some parts of the state. They met their Waterloo while in an attempt to kidnap a Customs officer; the wife and one other person (name withheld)”.

“The CG’s Special Intelligence Squad engaged the kidnappers and subdued them due to superior and intense firing power which resulted into the arrest of 2 kidnappers, the other 2 were neutralized while 1 escaped with severe injuries from gunshots and made away with an Ak-47 Rifle.”

“The following items were recovered as exhibits at the scene of the crime: one (1) AK-47 assault rifle, 1 magazine, 40 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, 5 different types of mobile phones, and 2 knives. a cash sum of N7,500 and some substances suspected to be charms.”

The suspects arrested are: Hassan Ibrahim, aged 23 years, male, from Azare Local Government of Bauchi State, and Ibrahim Hudu, aged 30 years. Fulani, Male, while one driver, Mata, and one Yahaya Abubakar were the two killed during the exchange of gunfire.

The CG’s SIS Commandant further noted that the suspects arrested are currently cooperating in the ongoing investigation and have confessed to their different levels of involvement in the series of kidnappings carried out earlier, noting that efforts are on top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspect and other members of the syndicate.

He said the NSCDC will not relent in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of people and their properties in Nassarawa State and across the nation, urging the public to report strange movements in their vicinities to the nearest security agencies.