Nigerian Bottling Company Expands Portfolio with Launch of Iconic Plazma Biscuit in Nigeria

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., a leading consumer packaged goods company and member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Beverage Company (CCHBC), has announced the official launch of Plazma Biscuit, one of Europe’s most iconic biscuit brands, into the Nigerian market. The launch marks a strategic milestone for NBC as it expands into Nigeria’s rapidly growing snack food sector, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment and confidence in the country’s economic potential.

The launch is a result of a collaborative effort between Bambi (a leading confectionary company in Europe), Coca-Cola HBC Group, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), and a respected local biscuit manufacturer and outsourcing partner. Crafted with high-quality ingredients, Plazma offers a wholesome, creamy biscuit experience designed to support the health and enjoyment of Nigerian families.

The event marking Plazma’s official entry into Nigeria was highlighted by a symbolic moment when Goran Sladić, Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company, sold the first carton of Plazma biscuits in the market underscoring the brand’s arrival and the company’s excitement about this new chapter.

Goran Sladić, Managing Director of NBC, commented: “Plazma is much more than a biscuit, it represents trust, quality, and connection that transcend borders and inspire generations. Bringing this beloved brand to Nigeria is another step in our journey of growth, innovation, and partnership with the communities we serve. With over seven decades of presence in Nigeria, our commitment goes beyond business expansion; it’s about investing in the people, potential, and promise of this great nation.”

For over 70 years, NBC has been at the heart of Nigeria’s beverage industry, proudly contributing to the country’s development and supporting the well-being of the communities it calls home. The launch of Plazma Biscuit is yet another demonstration of that enduring commitment.