NDLEA Takes Crusade Against Drug Abuse to Secondary School Students

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has taken the message of drugs and its abuse to secondary school students, urging them to desist from it and become ambassadors of war against drug abuse.

Speaking yesterday at the 10th anniversary celebration of excellence of Open Africa Foundation, representative of the Agency, Oluwafemi Daniel highlighted the three types of drugs namely legal, illegal and prescriptive and charged them to watch out against the effects.

Speaking on the theme, “Substance Abuse: Awareness and Prevention” which was organized by Open Africa Foundation in collaboration with Forensic Insight Ltd and Summit Leadership Institute, he said the effects of drug abuse include physical, psychological and social with multiple consequences.

He added the damage further trickles down to brain and liver damage, excessive heartbeat, chronic bleeding and damage to unborn babies amongst several others.

He advised that as part of refusal skills, students must: “use clear and confident voice to say no and let your no be no. Suggest alternative activity, tell the person not to tell you how or when in future.

“Look person in the eye and say no; stand or sit up straight to create a confident sir; Walk away if the person insists; Do not feel guilty about the result and be sure that you’re not hurting anyone by not using it; Engage in religious activities and join free clubs”.

Chairman of Ethics Committee of the Nigerian Computer Society, Alabi Olusegun Sunday, encouraged the students to use the prevalence of Artificial Intelligence to improve and develop themselves.

Speaking on the topic, “AI: What is it? Opportunities and threats for secondary students”, he stated that AI is transforming the education landscape, offering secondary school students’ new opportunities and challenges.

He noted that however, the integration of AI in secondary schools also raises concerns. One of the significant threats is the potential for AI to exacerbate existing inequalities, particularly for students who lack access to AI-powered tools and resources.

“AI refers to the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning, problem-solving, and decision-making.

“In secondary schools, AI can be used to create personalized learning experiences, automate administrative tasks, and provide real-time feedback to students.

“Moreover, AI can also be used to cheat or plagiarize, undermining academic integrity and creativity. There are concerns about data privacy, bias, and the potential negative impact on students’ social skills and emotional well-being.”

He added that to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating its risks, educators and policymakers must work together to develop effective strategies and this includes providing teachers with training and support to integrate AI into their teaching practices, ensuring equal access to AI-powered tools and resources, and promoting digital literacy and critical thinking skills among students.”

Highlight of the event was the award of prizes to students who contested in a competition and won, while special recognition was given to Nafisa Abdullahi of the Nigeria Turkish International College, NTIC for her outstanding performance in the English Language competition that took place in London, to which she was the best amongst over 200 students from around the world.