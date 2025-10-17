NCS Warns of Fake Appointment Letters Circulating Online

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said the appointment letters circulating online for its recruitment exercise are fake.

The NCS announced this on its verified social media handles on Friday.

“The NCS is not issuing appointment letters at this stage of its recruitment exercise.

“Appointment letters circulating online are fake and should be disregarded.

“For clarity, the ongoing recruitment process is still at the examination stage.

“The Superintendent Cadre recently completed their Computer Based Test (CBT) across the six geopolitical zones, while the Inspector and Customs Assistant cadres also just concluded their online CBT,” it stated.

According to the service, this fake news is another attempt by fraudsters to mislead unsuspecting applicants.

The service urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading fake news and rely only on verified information from the official handles of the NCS.

The NCS received 573,523 applications during the first phase of its recruitment exercise, after it advertised a total of 3,927 vacancies on December 27, 2024 across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres. (NAN)