MRA Condemns INEC’s N1.5bn Charge for Access to Voter Register

INEC: Charges based on FOI Act provision

Adedayo Akinwale and Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for demanding an “outrageous” fee of over N1.5 billion for access to the National Register of Voters and the list of polling units in Nigeria, describing the move as an attempt to weaponise cost to frustrate legitimate requests under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

Executive Director, MRA, Mr. Edetaen Ojo, in a statement, said the demand amounted to a deliberate effort by the Commission to deny public access to vital electoral data critical for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

“The National Register of Voters and the list of polling units are arguably the most essential public records needed by civil society organizations, political parties, election observers, and the media to effectively monitor the electoral process.

“By placing such a colossal financial barrier in the way of a requester, INEC is deliberately hindering the public’s right and ability to scrutinize its operations, thereby compromising transparency and avoiding accountability.” He said.

MRA’s reaction followed a letter from INEC dated October 13, 2025, signed by Ms. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Secretary to the Commission, in response to an October 8, 2025 FOI request filed by the law firm of V-C Ottackpukpu & Associates. INEC reportedly demanded the payment of N1,505,901,750.00 as the cost of producing the requested records.

Describing the charge as excessive, prohibitive, and unlawful, Ojo said it violated Section 8(1) of the FOI Act, which limits fees to standard duplication and transcription costs. He noted that the amount “cannot be a standard charge for duplication and is a clear and deliberate attempt to make public data inaccessible.”

Ojo recalled that former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN), had issued FOI Implementation Guidelines capping photocopy, scanning, or printing fees at N10 per page. He argued that even with 93,469,008 registered voters and 176,846 polling units, the cost could not legitimately amount to over N1.5 billion.

He also cited the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights’ Guidelines on Access to Information and Elections in Africa (2017), which mandate election management bodies to proactively disclose voters’ rolls and related data during pre-election periods.

According to Ojo, the documents requested by MRA are public records already digitised and centrally stored, meaning that the cost of reproduction should be negligible. “INEC’s action, even under a charitable interpretation, suggests that it is prioritising bureaucracy and profit over its constitutional obligation to ensure transparency and public trust,” he said.

He warned that allowing INEC’s demand to stand would set a dangerous precedent, encouraging other government agencies to impose prohibitive fees, thereby undermining the essence of the FOI Act and reversing Nigeria’s transparency gains.

MRA therefore, called on INEC to immediately withdraw the N1.5 billion fee demand and release the requested information either free of charge or at a rate consistent with the FOI Act and the Attorney-General’s Implementation Guidelines.

Ojo added that the commission must demonstrate its commitment to open governance and electoral accountability, stressing that “the FOI Act’s primary objective is to make public records freely available, not to commercialize access to information that belongs to the people.”

Meanwhile, INEC has said that its decision to charge a law firm thethe sum of N1,505,901,750 for the cost of was in line with the Freedom of Information Act (FOI).

INEC Director, Voter Education & Publicity, Mrs.Victoria Eta-Messi, in a statement issued yesterday explained that the commission received the recent request from Messrs V.C. Ottaokpukpu & Associates for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the National Register.

She noted that the Commission received the request on 8th October 2025 and responded on 13th October 2025, approving the application while outlining the cost for processing and issuance.

Eta-Messi added: “The sum quoted – 1,505,901,750 Naira – has become a subject of media attention and public inquiry.

“INEC emphasizes that the cost is determined strictly in line with the provisions of Section 8(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, which states that:

“Where access to information is to be given under this Act, the public institution may charge an amount representing the actual cost of document duplication and transcription.”

“ In accordance with INEC Guidelines for the Processing and Issuance of Certified True Copies (CTC) of Documents, which draws authority from Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022, the applicable charge is 250 Naira per page.

“For clarity, the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the FCT contains 93,469,008 registered voters, with 16 voters per page, requiring 6,018,661 pages.

“Additionally, printing the existing polling units in the electoral wards across the country, covering 176,848 polling units, will require 4,946 pages.

The total number of pages to be printed for both “requests is therefore 6,023 607, at a unit cost of N250 per page, resulting in the total sum of N1,505,901,750.”

The commission assured the public that this figure reflects only the actual costs of document duplication and transcription and does not include any other charges.

The electoral body said it remained committed to transparency, accountability, and the responsible management of public resources.