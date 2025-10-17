Jonathan, Diri Inaugurate Best Western Hotels, Resort in Yenagoa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday officially inaugurated Best Western Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in hospitality, located at Oxbow Lake, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

Strategically located in the heart of Yenagoa, according to the managers of the facility, the hotel is designed to serve business leaders, government dignitaries, leisure travelers, and the local community.

The grand opening, held on October 15, 2025, brought together government dignitaries, industry leaders, and business executives to celebrate what has become Yenagoa’s most anticipated hotel launch.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Oxbow Lake, the property delivers a distinctive blend of comfort, culture, and contemporary luxury. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the hotel, and a reception that showcased the elegance and hospitality.

In his remark, the former President lauded the landmark achievements of the Chairman of the resort, Harcourt Adukeh, saying it will encourage tourism and boost the economy of the state.

He said: “As a first elected Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, the Governor then, Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, started hosting African Movie Awards ceremonies where people from America, South Africa and others were coming; actors and actresses.

“It was a world event: you know all these celebrities, they live a sort of fantastic life, and in the first edition hosted, most of the external guests stayed in Port Harcourt because there was no hotel that you could see in Bayelsa State.

“The idea of a state encouraging tourism is for tourists to spend their foreign money in the state to stimulate the local economy, so if the state is to spend on the programme that brings people all over the world and then the money will be spent in other states, that is a negative investment.”

Adukeh, the Chairman of Best Western Plus at The Oxbow Lake Yenagoa, expressed appreciation for the government’s support, saying:“Having Governor Diri and former President Jonathan with us at this historic opening is truly an honour.

He added: “The best Western International brand and a network of dedicated architects, engineers and financiers who believed in the promise of Bayelsa State, together we have transformed our idea into a living symbol of progress and a place that will welcome visitors from across Nigeria and beyond”.

Also speaking at the launch, Initeme Adukeh-Eromhonsele, Executive Director said:“Today marks a proud moment for Bayelsa and for us at Best Western Plus At The Oxbow Lake Yenagoa. This opening is a reflection of our vision to bring world-class hospitality to this city while celebrating the warmth and vibrancy that make Yenagoa special.”

Guests at the event were treated to an exclusive tour of the property’s standout features, from its well-appointed rooms and long-stay serviced residences to its world-class amenities including a spa, fitness centre, outdoor pool, and the Red Lotus Asian Restaurant.

Designed to cater to business travelers, families, and leisure guests, the hotel also boasts flexible meeting spaces and banquet halls accommodating up to 250 guests.