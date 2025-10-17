Information Minister Tours Zulum’s 104 Mega Schools, EV Charging Terminal

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has conducted an inspection tour of key legacy projects in Borno State executed by the administration of Prof. Babagana Zulum, including one of the 104 mega schools and newly installed Electric Vehicle (EV) charging terminals in Maiduguri.

The tour was a highlight of the ongoing strategy meeting for Commissioners of Information from All Progressives Congress (APC)-governed states held in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Accompanied by the Borno State Commissioner of Information, Prof. Usman Tar, and information commissioners from across the APC states, the minister assessed the scale and quality of the infrastructure developments championed by Governor Babagana Zulum.

The first point of call was one of the 104 mega schools named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which was constructed to provide quality education and a conducive learning environment for children, many of whom have been affected by the over-decade-long insurgency in Borno.

The minister and his delegation commended the modern facilities which included spacious classrooms, laboratories, libraries and sporting facilities.

Following the school inspection, the team visited the location of the newly constructed EV charging terminal.

This initiative, the largest in Nigeria, is part of Zulum’s forward-looking policy to promote green energy and modernise the state’s transport infrastructure.

Speaking to journalists after the tour, the minister lauded Governor Zulum’s visionary leadership and transformative projects:

“We have seen flyover bridges, a number of projects and investments that the state government have executed in education.

We have been to some of the schools built by Borno State Government. About 104 of them have been completed. We have seen the world-class facility in those schools,” the minister stated.

The minister also visited some federal government facilities in Maiduguri, including the Maiduguri power plant, the University of Maiduguri Solar Farm, and Muhammadu Buhari International Airport.

The strategy meeting is expected to conclude on Thursday with a communiqué outlining a unified communication framework for the federal government and the information commissioners of the APC states.