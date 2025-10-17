Helpster and Partners Bring Hope and Healthcare to Makoko

Victoria Ojiako

Helpster Charity recently partnered with the Meyiwa Vera Empowerment Foundation and Save the Next Generation Initiative to conduct a free medical outreach at the Makoko community in Lagos, Nigeria. The initiative brought critical healthcare services to one of the city’s most underserved areas, where thousands of families live in overcrowded wooden houses built on stilts above the Lagos Lagoon, with little or no access to formal healthcare.

The outreach aimed to provide much-needed medical attention and health education to vulnerable residents, many of whom face daily challenges related to poverty, malnutrition and preventable diseases. A total of 372 individuals were screened and supported during the exercise: 193 men (52%) and 179 women (48%).

Services offered included health education, medical screenings, physical examinations and counselling by doctors. Specifically, hypertension and diabetes screening, malaria testing, genotype testing and medical treatment were administered. Packs containing medication and nutritional supplements were also distributed to children living with sickle cell disease.

Malaria testing formed a critical part of the outreach. Of the 58 individuals tested, about 40 were treated onsite and three referred for further evaluation and treatment while 15 tested negative. Genotype testing was also conducted for 183 people. 40 of them were identified with the AS trait, and 8 with the AC trait, indicating a high prevalence of carrier status.

The outreach recorded a large community turnout, supported by dedicated medical personnel, volunteers and local leaders who worked together to ensure efficient service delivery. Fifteen critical cases were identified and referred for hospital admission, including patients suffering from severe malnutrition and anaemia, sepsis, sickle cell crisis, severe skin infections and acute malaria.

Reflecting on the impact of the initiative, Dr Perpetua Mbanefo, Helpster’s Country Manager in Nigeria, said: “This outreach reaffirms our mission to bridge healthcare gaps for the most vulnerable. In Makoko, where healthcare is often a privilege, we saw hope return to families who have long been excluded from basic medical care. We extend our deepest gratitude to all Helpster donors who made this possible, to Meyiwa Vera, Save the Next Generation Initiative, all the sponsors, medical personnel, volunteers and partners for their dedication to this impactful medical outreach.”

The Charity launched its outreach programme in 2023 and has reached more than 7,000 individuals across Africa and Asia. Beyond its app and website that connect underprivileged patients with global donors, Helpster continues to bring real-world healthcare to communities most in need.