GBV: Experts Advocate Creation of Gender Centres in All Tertiary Institutions

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Experts have stated that in curbing cases of gender-based violence in the nation’s tertiary institutions, and to harness the opportunities through advancing gender equality in the academia, gender centres should be established in all institutions.

The Director of Centre for Gender Studies at the Bayero University, Kano, Dr. Safiya Ahmad Nuhu, stated this Friday during the dialogue on gender equality and sexual and gender-based violence in the academia, and the launch of voices from the halls documentary and research report.

Speaking on the theme ‘Advancing gender equality in the academia – The role of gender centres’, which was organized by a non-governmental organization — Education as a Vaccine — Nuhu emphasized that despite existing laws and policies, implementation has remained a significant challenge.

She said while it is crucial for institutions to take responsibility for ensuring that policies are enforced and students feel safe and supported, safe spaces for students to report incidents and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable should be provided.

“Advancing gender equality in the academia through the gender centres in addressing sexual and gender-based violence in universities is crucial and it provides opportunities in promoting gender equality in academia.

“Accountability and action from stakeholders, including the academia and government is needed. It is crucial for institutions to take responsibility for ensuring that policies are enforced and that students feel safe and supported. This includes providing safe spaces for students to report incidents and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable” she said.

In her analysis of the matter, a representative of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), Mrs. Joy Ambrose Ezirim, while supporting the need for the gender centres, said tertiary institutions must stop working in silos and must see the need for partnerships and collaboration.

Stressing the availability of funds and grants from international organizations that are willing to assist in curbing the spate of gender-based violence, she noted that with funding as the major challenge to undertake such projects, only partnership can give meaningful results.

A representative of Education as a Vaccine and Programmes Intern, Modupe Koledoye, noted that personal relationships have also been indicated to influence the implementation of policies, while noting that this can lead to cases being swept under the rug, and perpetrators being allowed to continue their behaviour without consequences.

She lamented that despite existing laws and policies, implementation remains a significant challenge, adding that while there are many documents and policies in place, “the reality is that these are often not enforced effectively, allowing perpetrators to go unpunished”.

She emphasized that it is crucial for institutions to take responsibility for ensuring that policies are enforced and students feel safe and supported.

They all highlighted the importance of advancing gender equality in the academia and promoting a culture of safety and respect.

The organizers hope that the discussion will lead to meaningful action and change in universities and beyond.