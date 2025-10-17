FUOYE Alumni Elect New Executives, Pledge to Strengthen Engagement

Funmi Ogundare

The Alumni Association of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has elected new executive officers to steer its affairs, following a virtual election monitored by key stakeholders, including representatives of the university’s Advancement Office, Legal Unit, Office of the Registrar, and agents of all candidates.

The new leadership succeeds the pioneer executive led by Mr. Temitope Arogundade. The university’s Directorate of Advancement, in a statement, said the election recorded 682 votes, producing Mr. Taye Adebisi Ojo, a Communication Strategist and editor at Capital Data Consult, as the new President, while Motunrayo Oyedele emerged Vice-President.

Other elected officers include Esan Femi (General Secretary); Ayowale Salahudeen, a former Students’ Union President and current lecturer (Assistant General Secretary); Akinyemi Oluwasegun (Financial Secretary); Ojo Sanmi (Treasurer); Ige Abimbola (Welfare Officer); Promise Olugbeje (Social Secretary); Amure Emmanuel (Public Relations Officer); and Victor Daramola (Assistant PRO).

The process was observed by the Head of the Legal Unit, Eni Lawrence; representative of the Registrar, Abiola Adekunle; Academic Affairs Officer, Emmanuel Adohoje; and Adetunberu Oludotun, a former Global President of the Ekiti State University Alumni Association, who joined in solidarity.

The Advancement Directorate, led by Prof. Olubukola Oyawoye, who personally supervised the process, commended the orderly conduct of the exercise, describing it as a demonstration of FUOYE alumni’s commitment to democratic values.

“The Electoral Committee expressed appreciation to all participants for their cooperation and decorum throughout the exercise. The newly elected executives are expected to strengthen alumni engagement and continue supporting the university’s advancement initiatives,” the statement added.

In his acceptance speech, Ojo described FUOYE’s ranking as the 11th best university in Nigeria, according to the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings, as a massive achievement for an institution that is only 14 years old.

He commended the management, staff and alumni for their efforts, pledging to deepen collaboration with individuals and organisations, both locally and internationally, to create opportunities for members and raise the university’s global profile.

Ojo assured members of transparency and accountability in the association’s financial and administrative dealings, promising regular newsletters, digital engagement platforms, and feedback channels to ensure inclusivity and communication among alumni.

“When I say we are ready to fly, I’m not just talking about growth,” he said. “I’m talking about creating the solid financial wings that will carry our alumni association to greater heights. For too long, we’ve relied on one-time membership dues to fund our activities. It’s time to think bigger and more sustainably. Together, we’ll fashion out a multi-faceted fundraising approach that will make our association financially strong, self-sustaining, and capable of supporting FUOYE’s continued growth,” he said.