FG Pushes for Sign Language in Schools Nationwide

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has urged all teacher training institutions across Nigeria to integrate sign language education into their curricula as part of efforts to promote inclusive learning and bridge communication gaps for learners with hearing impairments. Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, made the call yesterday in Abuja during the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child celebration, themed “Lead a Change: Learn Sign Language Today.”

She said the Federal Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), remains committed to creating accessible and inclusive learning environments that empower all children, particularly girls with disabilities.

She said the nation must align its policies, coordinate funding, and synchronise programmes so that a girl who begins her journey in primary school will have pathways that lead to secondary education, vocational training, and beyond, while nothing that “We must ensure that disability inclusion is not an afterthought but a core principle across all sectors”.

She reiterated that sign language is a bridge and not a barrier, as it connects minds, shapes friendships, and unlocks futures.

“Our theme : Learn Sign Language Today calls us to action train more sign language interpreters in schools, introduce sign language across teacher training curricula, equip classrooms with the tools that enable visual-gestural communication, and mainstream sign language as a recognized part of our national education framework.

When a student can express themselves and be understood, classrooms become laboratories of confidence, collaboration, and creativity.

“Sign language is a bridge, not a barrier,” Prof. Ahmad declared. “This theme is not just a slogan — it is a pledge to remove barriers and ensure every girl has a voice and a path to success.” UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, described sign language instruction as a national priority and part of the government’s drive to institutionalise disability-inclusive education across the country. “No girl should suffer in silence,” Garba said. “We are institutionalising sign language teaching in all basic education schools so every child can learn and be heard.” She added that UBEC is working with key stakeholders to enhance school infrastructure, teacher training, and child protection systems, ensuring that “no Nigerian girl is left behind.”

Both officials urged parents, teachers, and communities to support inclusive education and empower girls to “lead change, one sign at a time.”