Benue Government Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers

The Benue State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that Benue farmers gain full value for their produce following Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) commencement of testing of juice production at the Benfruits Industry revitalized by the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia.

The milestone was marked on Wednesday during a successful test-run of the factory located at the Industrial Layout, Makurdi, where the first batch of juice was produced.

Speaking after tasting the first production, the Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, expressed delight and commended Governor Alia for breathing life back into the company after years of abandonment.

“Today is the happiest day of my life. This company was abandoned for many years, but we have revitalised it,” Dr. Asemakaha said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that Benue farmers gain full value for their produce, noting that once full-scale operations begin, no orange will leave the state unprocessed

“We want our farmers to have value for their oranges and for every farm produce in the state. This plant will address post-harvest losses, create jobs, increase farmers’ income, raise revenue, and boost the state’s GDP.”

Dr. Asemakaha further revealed that the factory would also produce essential oil for pharmaceutical use and organic fertilizer from the orange chaff, ensuring that no part of the fruit goes to waste.

He appreciated the company’s partners SONO Group, Lead Technician Engr. Henry Boager, management, and staff of BIPC for their relentless efforts to make the production dream a reality.

Engr. Boager, the Lead Technician, disclosed that the factory has the capacity to produce four tons of juice per hour, emphasising that the project would put an end to post-harvest losses and guarantee farmers better returns.

A local farmer, Mr. Wilfred Gbatsoron, expressed gratitude to Governor Alia and the BIPC anagement for providing a ready market for their produce.

“Before now, our oranges used to waste, but now we have a market. We will expand our farms to increase production,” he said.

The revitalisation of Benfruits is one of several industrial revival projects initiated by the Alia administration to promote agro-industrial development and enhance the state’s economy.