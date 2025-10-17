Army Promises Justice to Family of Deceased Commercial Driver

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

The leadership of the Nigerian Army has promised justice to the family of the deceased commercial driver, who died from injuries sustained during his brutalisation by a soldier.

The army also stated that the soldier had exhibited behaviour contrary to the Rules of Engagement and the Code of Conduct governing his deployment at the checkpoint.

This promise came as the High Command of the Nigerian Army revealed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke encountered and eliminated an armed criminal element, while other members of the armed gang fled with gunshot wounds during an ambush operation in Benue State.

The headquarters of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, also vowed to expedite the ongoing disciplinary action against the soldier involved in the unfortunate death of the commercial bus driver at Akunu.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 32 Artillery Brigade, Major Njoka Irabor, revealed that the incident occurred on October 13, 2025, when the late commercial bus driver, who was heading to Abuja from Akure, experienced mechanical issues with his vehicle near the military checkpoint at Akunu in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“Unfortunately, passengers in the vehicle began requesting a refund of their transport fare. Subsequently, a passenger reached out to a soldier deployed in the Akunu checkpoint to help retrieve their money from the driver.

“Consequently, the soldier showed up and displayed very uncouth and unprofessional conduct, resulting in an altercation with the driver, which led to physical contact between them. The soldier’s actions were contrary to the Rules of Engagement and the Code of Conduct guiding his deployment at the checkpoint.

“Immediately the headquarters of the 32 Artillery Brigade got wind of the incident, they quickly evacuated the driver to a medical facility, took responsibility for the medical expenses, and assigned an officer to accompany the driver throughout the period he was being treated at Akoko. He was subsequently referred to Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Akure, and thereafter to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he sadly passed away on October 14, 2025,” he explained.

Irabor said that the Nigerian Army, as a reputable organisation anchored on discipline, expressed its deepest sympathy and reassured its unwavering commitment to the family of the deceased and close associates for the speedy dispensation of disciplinary action against the soldier, adding: “The soldier will face the full wrath of the law, and the outcome will be made public.”

He stressed that the headquarters of 32 Artillery Brigade has paid a condolence visit to the family members of the deceased and to the leadership of NURTW Ondo State, promising to take care of the burial expenses and other welfare matters to ensure that the vacuum created by the demise of the breadwinner does not disrupt the academic pursuits of the children.

“We will not shy away from our responsibilities. The liaison officer for the Nigerian Army is in touch with the family members of the deceased as burial plans are ongoing. Additionally, the state government has commended the efforts of the Brigade in resolving the issue amicably, and expressed support to prioritise the welfare of the children of the deceased driver,” Irabor stated.

Also, the High Command of the Nigerian Army has revealed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke encountered and eliminated an armed criminal element, while other members of the armed gang fled with gunshot wounds during an ambush operation in Benue State.

The troops also recovered weapons during a separate operation in Nasarawa State.

The acting Media Information Officer, HQ JTF Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, stated in a statement that: “Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted a deliberate ambush operation on October 15, 2025. The operation took place east of Ayilamo, within the Tombo Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, Benue State. The troops made contact with the criminal elements, where one of the armed criminals was successfully neutralised, while other suspects fled the scene, reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds.

Following the initial contact, troops exploited the area and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, and 14 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition,” Zubairu said.

He stressed that troops maintained dominance of the general area after the operation, conducting patrols to reassure and bolster the confidence of local communities.

“In another development, troops of Sub-Sector 2, deployed at Maraba Udege Community, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State received a distress call from Maraba Market on October 15, 2025. The report indicated that a man in the market was in possession of a pistol. Upon arrival at the scene, the troops apprehended the suspect, identified as Ramanu Elizabeth, and recovered a locally fabricated pistol from him. The suspect and the recovered item are currently in custody for further investigation and necessary action,” he said.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism, discipline, and tactical proficiency.

He further urged the troops to maintain the operational momentum to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to conduct legitimate activities without fear.

“Investigation and follow-up operations are ongoing. Troops will continue to work with local security stakeholders and community leaders to gather actionable intelligence, disrupt criminal networks, and restore normalcy in the affected Joint Operations Area,” the commander said.

He reiterated the commitment of Operation Whirl Stroke to protecting innocent lives and sustaining pressure on those who perpetrate violence in the region.