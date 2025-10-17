Amadi: PDP Destroyed Itself Because of ‘Wike’s Money’, Says APC Well-Organised

• Declares ruling party has a bad presidential candidate, insists Obi is best man for the job

•PDP convention uncertain as court re-affirms status quo order

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja





Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), destroyed itself as a result of dependence on the financial influence of the Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike.

Amadi, who stated this while commenting on the defection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), reiterated that the PDP destroyed itself with the “love of Wike’s money”.

Amadi, who took to his X handle said, he did not in any way blame Mbah for taking the steps to join the APC and dump PDP. This was as he claimed that the APC remained the best organised and sensible political party in the country, but with a “bad” presidential candidate.

Amadi also said Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), on the other hand, remained the best person to save Nigeria, adding however, that the big question was the platform he needed to use.

According to Amadi, “I do not blame Peter Mbah for dumping @OfficialPDPNig for the @OfficialAPCNg. APC is the best organised and sensible party.

“But it has a bad presidential candidate. @PeterObi is the best guy to save Nigeria now. But which party now?.”

PDP National Convention Uncertain as Court Reaffirms Status Quo Order

Meanwhile, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has reaffirmed that his order maintaining status quo in respect of the PDP National Convention remained in force and must not be flouted by any of the parties involved in a suit on the convention.

The judge specifically insisted that no party must take any step that could jeopardise or render the decision of his court nugatory and warned that he would be forced to make consequential orders against any party that resorted to self-help.

The judge’s comments followed the complaint by one of the lawyers to the PDP, Chris Uche, SAN, that his client was being held back by the status quo maintenance order and applied for speedy hearing of the suit.

At the proceedings, yesterday, the judge said that his court would do everything possible to deliver judgment in the suit between the end of October for the respective parties to know their fate.

He warned that no party would be allowed to use any ploy to delay speedy hearing of the suit challenging the legality or otherwise of the planned national convention of the party scheduled for November 15th and 16th in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“You and I as lawyers and ministers in the temple of justice know that once a suit is filed in respect of any matter and parties have been served with processes, it is the law that no party should take any step in respect of such suit.

“The court must not be over-reached and where such is done, the court has power to issue consequential order, nullifying such act. We all know the law and please, let us respect the law. It is in our collective interest.

“In the instant case, I can assure you that the court decision will be made between now and end of October. On the day of the judgment, parties will be given copies of the judgment. I type my own judgments by myself, so there will be no issue of any delay,” the judge said.