Young African Innovators Take Centre Stage at Solana Students Summit

The Solana Students Africa Summit Grand Finale, held at the University of Lagos, brought together some of Africa’s brightest young innovators, developers, and creators for a day dedicated to technology, innovation, and enterprise.

The event, convened by Opeyemi Stephen and co-convened by Tobiloba Adedeji, marked the conclusion of the Solana Students Africa Hackathon, a month-long innovation challenge aimed at equipping students with the skills, mentorship, and exposure needed to build practical blockchain solutions for Africa’s digital economy.

Opening the event, co-founder Tobiloba Adedeji, a fifth-year Computer Science student at the University of Lagos, highlighted the growth of the Solana Students Africa community from a small campus group to a pan-African network. “We started as a small community of learners with big dreams,” he said. “Today, we’re seeing African students build global solutions, connect with international networks, and create real impact through technology.”

Delivering the first keynote, Gui Bibeau, Education Lead at the Solana Foundation, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to democratizing technology education and empowering young developers globally. “Consistency and creativity are your greatest assets,” he told the students. “Keep building your next project; it might just be the one that changes the world.”

The hackathon demo session showcased student-led projects across AI, finance, and security.