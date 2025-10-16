Sanwo-Olu Becomes Grand Patron of Bodex Social Media Hangout Initiative

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been named the Grand Patron of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH) Initiative in recognition of his administration’s commitment to digital innovation, youth empowerment, and responsible media engagement.

The honour was conferred on the Governor during a courtesy visit by the BSMH team, led by its Convener, Bodex Hungbo, to the Governor’s office ahead of the sixth edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH 6.0). This year’s edition is themed “Social Media and A.I Influence: Transforming Yourself, Services, and the Society.”

Speaking during the visit, Bodex Hungbo expressed appreciation to the Governor for his continuous support for media innovation and youth-focused initiatives in Lagos State. She praised his administration’s digital-forward policies and citizen engagement efforts, describing Lagos as a model for digital governance and media inclusion across Africa.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that foster creativity, innovation, and responsible digital communication. He noted that Lagos remains the heartbeat of innovation in Nigeria and pledged his administration’s continued partnership with platforms that amplify positive narratives and promote societal development through technology.

The visit also featured the presentation of an official invitation to the Governor to serve as a keynote speaker at the grand finale of BSMH 6.0, where he will also be honoured with the award of “Most Digital Media Friendly Governor of the Year.”

Accepting the role of Grand Patron, Sanwo-Olu commended the BSMH team for bridging the gap between social media and societal progress, emphasizing the importance of responsible media use in shaping public discourse and national growth.