Radda Threatens to Punish Repentant Bandits Who Violate State Peace Agreement

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has warned repentant bandits against violating the peace agreement between them and communities across the hitherto frontline local government areas of the state.



Radda, who gave the warning yesterday at the passing-out parade of the 3rd Batch of the state-owned Community Watch Corps, said any repentant bandit who backslide would face the full wrath of the law.



Describing the ongoing negotiation with repentant bandits across the state as community-driven, the governor said, “Those who wish to return to crime will face the full force of the law.”



Radda said his administration would not relent in its ongoing war against the marauding bandits and other criminal elements, insisting that he would not negotiate with the bandits but “will always welcome peace.”



He explained that the community-driven peace approach paved the way for members of the affected communities to initiate and negotiate peace deals with the repentant bandits “who agree to lay down their arms.”

While refuting claims that the state government was negotiating with the bandits, Radda said, “I have publicly maintained that the state government will not negotiate with bandits but will always welcome peace.

“The role of the state government is to encourage and support the peace process while maintaining law and order in these communities. Our focus is to ensure that communities that enjoy peace also benefit economically.”

Radda, who has been proclaiming his government as free from the peace accord, however, acknowledged its successes in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Faskari and Sabuwa Local Government Areas.

“Jibia has enjoyed eight months without a major attack, while Batsari has recorded seven months of uninterrupted peace. Danmusa, Safana, Faskari, and Sabuwa Local Governments have also witnessed relative calm since adopting the initiative,” he said.