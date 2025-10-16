Pestra Tech Day 2025 Excites Participants 

Pestra Limited, a leading distributor of safety, security, and building technology systems in West Africa, has held the Pestra Tech Day 2025 in Lagos, bringing together system integrators, consultants, end users, and global technology partners for an engaging day of knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Themed: ‘Securing the Present, Powering the Future’, this year’s edition underscored the organisers’ commitment to advancing safety and building technologies through strategic partnerships and smart integration. Attendees experienced live demonstrations, interactive sessions, and product showcases featuring the latest innovations shaping the region’s security and automation landscape.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director of Pestra Ltd, Mr. Paul Nwokolo, stated: “When we launched the very first Pestra Tech Day, it was fueled by the desire to put Pestra on the global map, not just as a supplier of technical solutions, but as a hub for technology, innovation, and collaboration. The addition of Honeywell Fire Alarm systems and Pneumatic Tube technology to our portfolio marks a defining moment for Pestra. Both represent our dedication to delivering world-class solutions that protect people, enhance efficiency, and redefine operational standards.”