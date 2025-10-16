NUPRC: 28 Newly Approved Field Plans to Boost Oil, Gas Output by 600,000 bpd, 2bscf/d

•Komolafe woos investors in London ahead of licensing round

•Says 41 of 70 oil rigs now active on drilling sites

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday said that the 28 Field Development Plans (FDPs) so far approved in 2025 will add 600,000 barrels of oil per day and more than 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas daily.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, said this at the ongoing 2025 World Energies Summit convened by Frontier Energy Network in London, a statement by the Head, Media and Strategic Communication of the organisation, Eniola Akinkuotu, said.

“In 2025 alone, 28 new Field Development Plans have already been approved, unlocking an additional 1.4 billion barrels of oil and 5.4 trillion cubic feet of gas. These projects are expected to add nearly 600,000 barrels of oil per day and more than 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, supported by $18.2 billion in committed capital expenditure.

“Together, these outcomes demonstrate that Nigeria’s upstream sector is not only on a growth trajectory but is also attracting the scale of investment needed to sustain its role as a premier global energy hub,” Komolafe said.

The NUPRC boss noted that the President Bola Tinubu-led government and the Commission are responding with bold reforms and strategic actions to turn challenges into opportunities amidst global pressures for energy transition.

He, therefore, asked investors to seize the vast opportunities ahead of the launch of Nigeria’s next oil licensing round.

Highlighting the dividends of the reforms, Komolafe disclosed that the commission has conducted licensing initiatives such as the 2022 Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs), the Mini-Bid Round for deep offshore blocks, and the landmark 2024 Licensing Round, which was adjudged transparent by operators and stakeholders including the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

“Beyond the successes of our data acquisition campaigns and licensing rounds, every key metric on our performance dashboard reflects widening access and exceptional investor participation. Rig activity, for instance, has surged from just eight in 2021 to 70 today, out of which 41 are drilling on site.

“Production has also risen significantly, from 1.46 million barrels per day in October 2024 to around 1.8 million barrels per day. Major Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) , such as the $5 billion Bonga North and $500 million Ubeta Gas Project, underscore renewed long-term investor confidence, with several more expected soon,” the NUPRC chief executive disclosed.

Komolafe maintained that energy transition is a matter of energy security for the continent and Nigeria. This, he noted, has led to the reforms aligned with the country’s transition strategy which is the ‘Decade of Gas’.

Pointing out how the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, reshaped and brought clarity to the Nigerian oil and gas industry, he explained that it ushered in fiscal reforms and investor-centric policies anchored on transparency, ethical governance, clarity, predictability, sustainability, competitiveness, and investor confidence.

According to him, the NUPRC, established by the PIA, has issued 24 regulations benchmarked against global standards to restore confidence and stability, and reiterated that the three Executive Orders issued by Tinubu in 2024 have further incentivised Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

As part of moves toward a just transition, Komolafe said Nigeria is embedding climate responsibility at the heart of its upstream reforms through a robust decarbonisation framework that integrates Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems, carbon capture and storage, and access to carbon markets.

He emphasised that the administration of the Host Communities provisions of the PIA has strengthened trust and cooperation, enabling companies to operate more effectively, explaining that these outcomes demonstrate that Nigeria’s upstream sector is not only on a growth trajectory but also attracting the scale of investment needed to sustain its role as a premier global energy hub.

He further stated that investors now have unprecedented access to both mature and frontier basins, which have been incentivised with favourable fiscal terms.

“As we prepare to launch Nigeria’s next block licensing round, I extend a warm invitation to our local and global partners to join us in this journey,” Komolafe stressed.