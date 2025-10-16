Nnamdi Kanu’s Ailment Not Life-threatening, Can Stand Trial, Medical Body Tells Court

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the ailment complained about by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is not life threatening.

The NMA’s position was contained in the report submitted by the team empanelled by the NMA President to look into the health issue of the pro-Biafra nation agitator.

Recall that Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had midway into Kanu’s terrorism trial ordered the medical team to ascertain Kanu’s actual health status following conflicting claims on the issue by medical experts engaged by the prosecution and the defence.

In the panel’s report, submitted to the court on October 13 by the prosecution team led by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), part of which was read in the open court during Thursday’s proceedings, it was stated the defendant’s ailment was not life threatening.

The team concluded that Kanu was fit to stand trial.

Based on the information contained in the report and in the absence of any objection from lawyers to parties, Justice Omotosho said the court was convinced that the defendant could proceed with the trial.

Justice Omotosho subsequently granted the defendant six consecutive days, begining from October 23, to open and close his defence.

The judge granted an oral application by defence lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN) that Kanu’s legal team be granted private consultation opportunity with the defendant, outside the premises of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Agabi said the defendant’s legal team was afraid that its consultation with him (Kanu) could be tapped or recorded by the DSS.

Justice Omotosho also acceded to Agabi’s request that the private meeting with Kanu be held in the courtroom, during which only the defendant and his lawyers would be present.

By the court’s directive, the private consultation meeting will hold within the courtroom between 9am and 12nooon on October 22, while the trial will resume on October 23.

Details later.