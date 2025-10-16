Ndume: Tinubu’s Govt Hasn’t Failed in Its Responsibilities of Securing Lives, Property

•Says president’s resolve, military’s courage ended unrest in Borno community

•Discloses Kirawa residents returning from Cameroun

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Former Leader of the Senate and incumbent senator for Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume, has disclosed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has not failed in its responsibility of security of life and property.

Ndume commended Tinubu and the leadership of the Nigerian military for their decisive intervention that restored peace in Kirawa, a border community in Borno State recently attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.

The senator spoke in a statement yesterday.

Ndume stated, “Security of lives and property remains the foremost responsibility of any government. The present administration has not failed in meeting this constitutional mandate, and its focus on ending insecurity in the North-east is evident in its actions.”

Residents of Kirawa had fled to neighbouring Cameroon after terrorists overran the town, burning the palace of the district head, a military barracks, and several homes.

However, the Nigerian Army swiftly deployed reinforcements that repelled the insurgents, allowing displaced residents to return home.

In the statement yesterday, Ndume praised the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for their prompt and coordinated response, particularly the deployment of the 153 Task Force Battalion to secure the community.

“The courage displayed by our military and their resilience remain laudable. Their quick intervention prevented what could have been a far worse tragedy for the people of Kirawa,” he said.

The senator urged the military to maintain a permanent presence in the town, stressing that its strategic location on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon makes it a frequent target for insurgents.

He also called for sustained collaboration between the Nigerian and Cameroonian militaries to strengthen joint patrols and intelligence sharing along the border.

Ndume sympathised with residents, who suffered from the attacks and urged them to remain vigilant while cooperating fully with security operatives to ensure lasting peace.

He said, “My appeal to the people of Kirawa is to be alert and to share useful information with the military. They must continue to play their part in safeguarding their community.”

The senator also commended Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his consistent efforts in resettling displaced persons and rebuilding communities affected by insurgency.

He lauded Tinubu for demonstrating strong commitment to restoring peace and stability in the North-east, saying the administration has shown genuine concern for the plight of the people in the region.

He reiterated his belief that with sustained government support and the military’s continued resilience, communities like Kirawa would soon regain full stability and normalcy.