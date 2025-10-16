Lagos State Joins Global Community to Celebrate 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Lagos State is joining the global community to celebrate the 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Month October, aligning with the international theme: “Let’s Work Together to Build a Safer Digital World”.

This annual observance, championed by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), underscores the importance of collective action in protecting our digital lives.

As cyber scams continue to rise, Lagos State – through the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology – will lead a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate citizens on how to stay safe online.

Commenting on the theme, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “we will continue to do everything that will ensure the protection of data and assure investors that we will always provide a secure digital environment for their investments.”

The campaign will feature multilingual outreach across social media, radio, and television, with practical guidance delivered in English, Yoruba, and Pidgin to ensure inclusivity and cultural relevance.

From recognizing phishing attempts to enabling multi-factor authentication, Lagosians will be equipped with the tools to protect themselves and their families in an increasingly digital world.

This month also presents an opportunity to spotlight the strategic cybersecurity initiatives already underway in Lagos, driven by the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Board. The recent approval of a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) role places Lagos among global tech-forward cities, such as Washington, Atlanta, and London – signaling to investors a commitment to long-term digital governance and to citizens, a promise of stronger protection for public data and services.

The planned State Security Operations Centre (SOC), developed through public-private partnerships, will offer real-time threat detection across government platforms while creating hundreds of jobs for cybersecurity professionals and support staff.

Businesses across Lagos will soon benefit from the soon-to-be-released cybersecurity guidelines, helping them adopt best practices, improve consumer trust, and attract investment through operational integrity.

Internally, government teams are undergoing capacity-building programmes to strengthen institutional knowledge – ensuring continuity and resilience in digital service delivery.

Lagos is also making history with its journey toward ISO/IEC 27001 certification, becoming the first subnational in West Africa to pursue this global gold standard for information security.

This move signals professionalism, credibility, and global readiness, reassuring investors and citizens alike that Lagos is serious about protecting data and managing digital risk.

Multilingual awareness campaigns, already rolled out in English and Yoruba, have proven effective in reducing cyber threats and empowering citizens to report suspicious activity.

These efforts reflect a broader truth: cybersecurity is not just a technical issue; it’s a shared responsibility.

As we mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Lagosians are encouraged to stay informed, stay vigilant, and stay safe online—for themselves, for their communities, and for generations to come.