INEC: 2.8m to Vote at November 8 Anambra Election, Police Identify Hotspots

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 2.8 million registered voters were expected to cast their votes in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on November 8.

It said about 140,000 new voters were registered in the state while many others have received approvals to transfer their voters card to Anambra State.

Also, the Police Command in the state has vowed to flood the entire state with its men to forestall any form of misdemeanor before, during and after the election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, said the commission would deploy 5,903 BVAS for the Anambra state governorship election while 978 BVAS will be kept as reserve.

Giving further details, the REC said: “We have 5,720 polling units in Anambra State and we have 183 splits, for those polling units that exceed the margin. So, we are going to deploy 5, 720 plus 183 BVAS for the governorship election and we have 978 BVAS as reserves.”

Agwu disclosed that 16 political parties and governorship candidates had been cleared to contest the November 8 Anambra governorship election.

The REC, who spoke at the Situation Room Dialogue Session/Strategy meeting on Anambra state 2025 Governorship Election held in Abuja, insisted that BVAS has not posed a problem during elections in Anambra, saying the idea of having reserve BVAS was to take care of any such incidents.

Speaking on preparations for the upcoming election, Agwu said every arrangement had made to have a peaceful and orderly election in Anambra state.Regarding the training of personnel, she said that everyone expected to play a role during the election has been trained.