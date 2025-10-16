India’s Ahmedabad Chosen Ahead of Abuja as Host City for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Abuja appears to have hit the rocks as India’s city of Ahmedabad has received the green light from the governing body of the sport.

According to BBC Sports, the city of Ahmedabad in the western part of India has been chosen ahead of Abuja in Nigeria by an evaluation commission from the governing body of the Commonwealth Sport.

And the decision to hold the Games there in five years time is now expected to be ratified at the organisation’s General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November.

It was however not altogether bad news for Nigeria as the country has been earmarked for the 2034 edition.

A Commonwealth Sport statement said they “assessed candidate cities against a wide range of criteria“ and have “agreed to develop a strategy for supporting Nigeria’s hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034.”

This is the second time that Nigeria will be beaten to the hosting of the 74-member Commonwealth Games.

In 2007, Nigeria’s powerful Bid Committee to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games was headed by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd). The committee made a brilliant presentation before the Commonwealth Games federation’s evaluation committee in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Surprisingly, the city of Glasgow was chosen ahead of Abuja for the 2014 edition of the Games.

There was no formal reaction from the National Sports Commission (NSC) headed by Shehu Dikko on wether Nigeria will begin preparations toward making another bid for the 2034 Games that the country has been tip to host.

The failure of Abuja to win the bid for the 2030 Games means African members of the Commonwealth will have to wait longer before hosting the Games for the first time.

The City of Ahmedabad can boast the Narendra Modi Stadium – the largest in the world, with a capacity of 132,000 – which hosted the Cricket World Cup final in 2023.

The city has a population in excess of five million people, and has even been suggested as a potential bidder to host a future Olympic Games.

According to President of Commonwealth Games Association of India, Dr. P T Usha, “we see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth.”

This is the second time that India will be hosting the Commonwealth Games. The city of Delhi first hosted the Games in 2010.

Glasgow in Scotland will host the next edition of the Commonwealth Games next year for the second time after city of Victoria (in Australia) cancelled its hosting right due to poor finances.

The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.