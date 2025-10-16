FUL Poised to take Education to Higher Heights, Says VC

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The management of Federal University, Lokoja(FUL), in Kogi State has disclosed that the institution can do better in the areas of the expansion of academic programmes and infrastructural development if the federal government makes funds available.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, disclosed this while answering questions from journalists at the pre-ninth convocation ceremony press conference at the Felele campus in Lokoja.

Professor Akinwunmi explained that the university has grown from a modest institution into a multi-faculty institution with robust academic offerings, new facilities, and established.

The VC noted that the management has established the following faculties within the period under review faculty of Agriculture, the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, the Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences, and the Faculty of Engineering.

Others are the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Law,

Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS).

According to him, this expansion has repositioned the Federal University Lokoja as a comprehensive university that addresses critical national manpower needs and aligns with global educational trends.

“Virtually, all newly introduced programmes have been resource-verified and accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other professional bodies. The MBBS programme is in its final stage of accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The university has successfully affiliated several programmes with reputable partner institutions such as Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, and Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja. It also maintains a vibrant postgraduate partnership with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), National Assembly, Abuja, the VC added.

Akinwunmi, however, dedicated the successes and progress to the management team of the institution for their support, commitment, and resilience to transform the university to enviable heights.

He stated that during the ninth convocation, a total of 5,051 graduands will receive various degrees and diplomas, noting that out of this figure, 35 students bagged first class; 760 got second class upper; 2,287 got second class lower, while 383 got third class and one pass.