FG Declares Climate Change Central Focus to Present Administration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The federal government on Tuesday declared that climate change is a major focus of the President Bola Tinubu administration. Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, made this known at the launch of Subnational Climate Governance Performance Rating and Ranking of Nigeria’s States report, held in Abuja.

Lawal said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is so passionate about the issue of climate change. It is central to his administration, and that is why we have so many policies on climate change.

“It marks a deliberate step forward in how we understand, compare, and accelerate climate action at the subnational level, a level where policy meets place, and where urgency meets local ownership.”

The minister stated that climate change was a planetary challenge, but its solutions were implemented one city, one state, one region at a time. He said subnational governments were closest to the people, closest to data, and to the practicalities of implementation.

Lawal stated that the ranking unveiled was a catalyst for learning, collaboration, and shared ambition.

He said, “It invites constructive competition that lifts the entire system rather than pitting communities against each other. This report serves as a critical objective of benchmarking and transparency by compiling consistent indicators across subnational jurisdictions to create a clear picture of where progress is strong and gaps persist.

“Subnational Climate Governance integrates decarbonisation pathways into local planning, investment in clean energy, and electrification of transport and industry, to strengthen infrastructure and community resilience to climate shocks.”

Lawal commended the subnational leaders (Honourable Commissioners for Environment and States’ Climate Change Directors and Desk Officers) that worked daily to protect communities and ecosystems.

He told them, “Your work is the backbone of our national climate resilience, to the coordinating and review panel team who design and validate the indicators that make this ranking credible.

‘’Your rigour sustains our progress, to our donor partners and development agencies, your collaboration and support expands possibilities and scales impacts, and to the people who hold us to higher standards, your voices remind us why this work is essential.”

He advised every subnational government represented to view the reports as a map, not a verdict, a map to show routes to higher performance, share lessons from the road, and help them navigate towards a resilient, low-carbon future.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mahmud Kambari, represented by the director of climate change, Iniobong Abiola-Awe, stated that the aim of the ranking was not to stigmatise but to illuminate; not to assign blame but to empower; not to celebrate only the best performers, but to elevate the entire system so that every level of government could deliver tangible, sustainable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

He said, “Climate governance is a shared responsibility, transcending the boundaries between federal and subnational levels, between policy and practice, and between aspiration and delivery.

‘’By measuring performance and publicly disseminating results, we strengthen accountability, encourage learning, and accelerate implementation.

“To the state governments: your role is pivotal. Use these rankings as a compass to identify priorities, set measurable targets, and mobilise resources.

‘’Engage with communities to co-create solutions that fit local contexts. Invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, improve multi-stakeholder coordination, and adopt best practices that emerge from peer learning. “

The representative of Foreign Commonwealth Development Office, Samantha Harrison, stated that the ranking was a practical tool and instrument for learning and provided accountability for actions.

Director-General, National Council on Climate Change, Omotenioye Majekodunmi, represented by the head of legal, Awele Ikobi, urged all states to view the reports as a roadmap for improvement.

Majekodunmi said, “I urge all states irrespective of your position to view this report, not as a judgement but the road map for improvements. the national council for climate change as the apex regulatory body is permitted to translate the highest national ambition into local realities, and their performance is central to this mission.”

Lagos State emerged as the top-ranked state in Nigeria’s Climate Governance Performance for the second time, with Katsina and Kaduna states ranking second and third, respectively. Kano and Enugu states were commended for remarkable improvements recorded.