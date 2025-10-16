Enugu North APC Frontiers Demand Ministerial Slot from Tinubu

Uzoma Mba

The Enugu North All Progressives Congress (APC) Frontiers have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allocate a ministerial slot to their senatorial zone, lamenting that they remain the only zone in Enugu State yet to produce a minister since the return of democracy in 1999.

In a strongly worded appeal titled “A Humble Request for You to Break the Jinx,” jointly signed by Barr. Ejikeme Ugwu (Agunechemba), National Convener, and Sydney Eze, National Secretary of Enugu North APC Frontiers, the group described the continued exclusion of their people from ministerial appointments as “a clear manifestation of marginalisation and lack of fairness and justice.”

According to the group, Enugu North, which constitutes over 52 percent of the entire population of the state, has never had any of its indigenes appointed to the Federal Executive Council. The statement presented what it described as the record of ministerial appointments from Enugu State since 1999, showing that Enugu West had produced four ministers (57 percent), Enugu East three (43 percent), while Enugu North had none (0 percent).

“This is a clear manifestation of marginalisation and lack of fairness and justice in Enugu State since this democratic era. In furtherance to fairness and equity, we from Enugu North, as one of the three senatorial districts of Enugu State and over half the population of the state, are asking for inclusiveness to also have the opportunity to serve for the first time as a minister in the Federal Executive Council,” the statement read in part.

The group further noted that between 2015 and 2023, no person from Enugu North Senatorial Zone served in any major executive capacity at the federal level, except for General Eze, who was appointed as an ambassador, and the late Senator Ayogu Eze, who briefly served as a commissioner at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in May 2023.

Highlighting the zone’s contributions to the APC, the statement emphasised that Enugu North is home to a hardworking, honest, and God-fearing population with a rich pool of professionals and technocrats capable of contributing meaningfully to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have an abundance of talents, professionals, and technocrats within the senatorial district, most of whom have distinguished themselves in various fields of life. We are confident that such persons, if appointed, will discharge their duties unblemished. Enugu North, having nurtured the APC in Enugu State so far, with her large population, can produce someone with the passion to propel and build a strong and virile party in the state,” they stated.

The group appealed to President Tinubu to consider one of their qualified indigenes for appointment as minister to “break the jinx” and restore the faith of their people in the principles of fairness and inclusion.

“Our people have borne the grief of marginalisation and deprivation with dignified patience and non-violent candour, which go a long way to show that we are accommodating, patient, and progressive. We also appeal to you to consider other qualified and eminent Enugu North indigenes to serve in other capacities in your government,” the statement added.

The Enugu North APC Frontiers concluded their appeal with a pledge of unwavering support to President Tinubu and the APC, promising to deliver the highest number of votes from the zone in the 2027 general elections if their appeal is granted.