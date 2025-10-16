  • Wednesday, 15th October, 2025

Aurora Tech, Nest Innovation Partner to Promote Women in Tech

vFoundry for HER Bootcamp, powered by Aurora Tech Award, in partnership with The Nest Innovation Technology Park Ltd, is organising a three-day virtual accelerator designed exclusively for early-stage women-led tech startups in Nigeria. 

Running from October 15 to 17, 2025, the programme promises to deliver practical tools, expert mentorship, and investor readiness strategies to help founders like Ada not just survive, but scale.

Over 120 female founders will be trained in critical growth areas such as fundraising, pitching, and expanding beyond local markets, with masterclasses led by some of Africa’s most seasoned investors and ecosystem builders.

Speaking on the initiative, Head of the Aurora Tech Award, Isabella Ghassemi-Smith, said: “At Aurora Tech Award, we focus on one thing: giving the world’s boldest women founders the fast track to scale. Nigeria has already proven itself on the global stage through our past winners, and with the Foundry for HER Bootcamp, we’re doubling down, giving early-stage founders the tools, network, and visibility to compete at the highest level.”

