Army Clarifies Soldier’s Killing of Criminal 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has clarified the killing of an unidentified criminal suspect by an unnamed soldier on guard duty at the Delta Marine Logistics and Technical (DMLT) Estate in Warri, Delta State, on 13 October 2025.

This clarification came as troops of Operation Whirl Stroke raided a terrorist enclave during an operation in Taraba State.

The Army explained that the suspect engaged the soldier in a scuffle, during which the soldier acted in self-defence.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade Asaba, Captain Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, further explained: “The Headquarters, 63 Brigade, wishes to state that a tense confrontation between a soldier and a suspected criminal occurred at the Delta Marine Logistics and Technical (DMLT) Estate in Warri, Delta State, on 13 October 2025.

“The fracas resulted in the death of the suspect, who engaged the soldier in a physical struggle, prompting the soldier to act in self-defence.

“For the record, the incident occurred when the soldier, who was on duty at the DMLT Estate gate, halted a group of individuals attempting to force entry into the premises without submitting to routine checks.

“When the soldier questioned their intentions and sought to ascertain their identities, the individuals reportedly became aggressive and unruly. The suspected criminals became violent when asked whom they were looking for and why they were trying to enter without clearance.

“The altercation escalated into a physical struggle, during which the soldier, acting in self-defence, employed armed combat skills and injured one of the unruly individuals.”

Captain Bawa-Rijau revealed that the injured suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention but was later pronounced dead.

“Accordingly, the Otu-Jeremi Police Division in Delta State was promptly notified of the incident for necessary action.”

The Brigade reiterated its call to the good people of Delta State to remain law-abiding and to submit themselves to checks in line with established standard operating procedures.

“It is important to unequivocally state that respect for the fundamental human rights of citizens has always been prioritised in the discharge of statutory responsibilities in Delta State.”

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke raided a terrorist enclave during an operation in Taraba State.

The Nigerian Army also stated that the troops recovered arms and ammunition, uniforms, and motorcycles during the operation, adding that the ongoing efforts have recorded remarkable successes.

In a statement, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, revealed this.