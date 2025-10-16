72-year Old Oraka Becomes DiamondXtra Salary4life Winner

Oluchi Chibuzor

A 72 year old man from Anambra state, Edwin Chidozie Oraka has emerged the winner of the Access Bank star prize of salary4life for DiamondXtra reward scheme of N200, 000 for the next 15 years of his life.

Speaking at the DiamondXtra Season 17 Regional Draw, held in Lagos, the Regional Manager, Mainland 3, Access Bank, Chika Ochuwa, said their mission remains to empower customers, promote financial growth, and serve as a catalyst for making dreams a reality.

According to him, “The DiamondXtra Reward Scheme has remained a cornerstone of our commitment to appreciate and give back to our loyal customers. Since its inception, it has grown stronger each year, achieving remarkable milestones.

“Now in its 17th season, we stand with pride and gratitude. The resounding success of previous seasons has been made possible by the unwavering trust of our esteemed customers and the dedication of our exceptional team. To date, 30,947 customers have been rewarded with over N6.62 billion, a testament to the true impact of this initiative.

“At Access Bank, innovation and excellence remain at the heart of our success. Despite challenges and attempts at imitation, DiamondXtra continues to stand out as the unrivalled leader in customer reward schemes across the industry. Each year, our passion to reward and empower our customers only grows stronger. For Season 17, we are delighted to announce that 12,073 customers will share in a total reward of N228.7 million. These rewards will span across multiple categories.”

Expressing his delight at the hearing of his name at the venue , the elated Oraka who is a real estate practioner, said he never believed such luck will come his way.