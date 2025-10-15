WIMBIZ 24th Annual Confab: Arunma Oteh, Hon. Justice Amina Augie, Olori Atuwatse III, Natalie Beinisch, Others to Speak

Mary Nnah





Ahead of the WIMBIZ 24th Annual Conference, Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has confirmed that its highly anticipated Annual Conference, scheduled for November 6, 2025, at Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos, will feature an inspiring keynote from Arunma Oteh, with Hon. Justice Amina Augie Rtd., Former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, serving as chairperson.

The hybrid event, themed “O.W.N: Own. Walk. Nurture.” is set to take place with both virtual and physical attendance options, bringing together women from various sectors around the world in different countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Ghana, Cameroon, United Arab Emirates and lots more come together to engage in transformative dialogue and learning.

Speaking during a press briefing recently in Lagos, Chairman, WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, Bisi Adeyemi, noted that the WIMBIZ Annual Conference is a call to action for all women to own their stories, as it is a show of strength and resilience in their journey towards attaining leadership positions.

Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, underscored the significance of the conference, which remains the flagship event of the organisation.

In her remarks, she emphasised WIMBIZ’s long-standing commitment to empowering women, particularly in leadership roles.

She highlighted that the conference has played a key role in inspiring over 344,335 women throughout its history.

On her part, Abimbola Wright, Chair, 2025 Conference Planning Group (CPG), confirmed that this year’s conference is a rallying call for women to OWN their story, voice, and space at the table, WALK in power, embodying courage and authenticity, NURTURE others, especially the next generation, through mentorship and collaboration.

According to Abimbola, this year’s theme, O.W.N – Own, Walk, Nurture, was chosen with deep reflection on the realities that women face today.

Too many women, even those who are accomplished, still wrestle with barriers that limit their potential, from stereotyping and imposter syndrome to domestic responsibilities, health challenges, and the weight of societal expectations.

Many have paused their dreams, hidden their light, or questioned their worth because of the labels society places on them.

In her words, “At WIMBIZ, we believe it’s time to change that narrative. We are calling on every woman to Own her story — to take charge of her experiences, the good and the not-so-perfect, and recognize the strength that lies within them.

“We want women to Walk in power – not in fear, not in comparison, but in confidence and authenticity. To walk in power means embracing who you are and taking bold steps toward who you are meant to be.

“And finally, we encourage women to Nurture the future – to support one another, mentor the next generation, and build communities of love, strength, and impact.”

The 24th edition of the conference promises a diverse agenda, including four plenary sessions, two deep dive sessions, a fireside chat and an exciting debate. Among the plenary sessions, “The Wealth Playbook: Women, Economic Power & Sustainability, Protirement: Reimagining the Next Chapter with Purpose, Whole Woman, Whole Life: Wellness as a Journey, Not a Destination, Rethink, Reframe, Revitalize: The Power of Inter-generational Collaboration, amongst others.

On her part, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Member, WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, urged all interested participants to visit the WIMBIZ website to register for the conference.

She confirmed that the conference will also be accessible through the WIMBIZ app, which enables users to engage with sessions, read comments, and network with other online attendees.

Omowunmi Akingbohungbe also spoke passionately about WIMBIZ’s advocacy efforts, which lie at the heart of the organisation’s mission.

According to her, WIMBIZ during the course of the year, in collaboration with the British Deputy High Commission, the Nigerian High Commission, and the Institute of Directors (IoD), hosted a webinar focused on expanding Nigerian women’s participation in international trade emphasizing cross-border collaboration, export readiness, and opportunities for women-led businesses in global markets.

Through its Women in Law initiative, WIMBIZ also organised a series of leadership and mentoring sessions reaching over 3,000 women.

These included The Leadership Journey webinar and a Stakeholders’ Breakfast Dialogue, which brought together senior female legal professionals to discuss career progression, mentorship, and gender inclusion within the legal industry.