Urging Govt Support to Housing Providers, AceRoyal Estates Set to Deliver 105 Housing Units in 12 Months

AceRoyal Estates Homes Ltd., a prime real estate company, has called on the government to boost the nation’s housing stock by providing support to developers by subsidising land allocation and developing infrastructure, among others.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AceRoyal Estates Homes, Dr. Endurance Cletus Agonor, made the suggestion while presenting the progress his company has made so far in its determination to increase the country’s housing stock by building 105 luxury housing units in just 12 months.

The development is known as Eko Paragon, a 5-star hotel-style residential estate located in the serene Abijo G.R.A., Lagos.

Eko Paragon represents a new benchmark for innovation, comfort, and affordability in real estate investment, Agonor said, and commended the Lagos State Government for its ongoing partnership and urged for more collaborative efforts to expand access to decent and affordable housing across the State.

“This milestone is not just for AceRoyal Estates Homes, but for Lagos and Nigeria at large,” he noted. “We appreciate the government’s support so far and call for continued support and collaboration to make projects like this even more impactful.”

He further suggest some government policies that could improve affordability and reduce housing deficit. These include: More public private partnership; enforcement of Affordable Housing Quotas and infrastructure support for developers; Affordable Housing Finance Schemes via institutions like the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN); strengthening Housing Cooperatives; development and innovation of local building materials; and Tax Incentives and Duty Waivers for Developers.

On Eko Paragon’s progress, he said its construction began in February 2025, and that it’s nearing completion.

“Just eight months in, 41 housing units are already fully fitted and ready. Eko Paragon embodies our commitment to delivering affordable, yet luxurious housing solutions in collaboration with the Lagos State Property Development Corporation,” he stated.

He said Eko Paragon is strategically located within the secure and serene Abijo Government Reserved Area (G.R.A.), just a 10-minute drive from the Lekki-Epe Expressway. Notably, Abijo stands as the only G.R.A. on Lagos Island, offering both exclusivity and accessibility.

Designed to promote a balanced and healthy lifestyle, the estate features modern wellness and fitness facilities, including a gym, tennis courts, and spacious recreational areas. With only 32% of its land area built up, residents enjoy ample greenery, private parking for two vehicles per unit, and additional spaces for visitors.

Inside, each residence showcases exceptional attention to detail — from expansive living areas and kitchens elegantly designed for ease, to bathrooms bigger than typical BQs in Lekki. The estate is also powered by a 24-hour electricity supply, ensuring uninterrupted comfort for all homeowners.

The Eko Paragon comprises: Three-bedroom terrace duplexes with BQ; Two-bedroom signature suites; and one-bedroom executive business suites.

Agonor said, “We have mastered the art of blending comfort, class, elegance, and luxury — all at an unbeatable price. “Our goal is simple: to redefine modern living while keeping it affordable and accessible.”

He said described the development as a game changer in Nigeria’s real estate industry, saying Eko Paragon offers residents the exclusive benefit of 5-star hotel services within their homes.

“Imagine enjoying all the privileges of a luxury hotel — breakfast in bed, professional chef services, laundry, and cleaning services, right from the comfort of your home. Eko Paragon provides that everyday premium hospitality experience.”

The project, he said, is “an A-list affair,” stating that there are exceptional level of investment, craftsmanship, and engineering that defines Eko Paragon.

He said, “From the deep foundation and top-tier materials to expert structural execution and scenic landscaping, every detail reflects our dedication to excellence.”

Adding, “For us, there’s no better way to demonstrate our commitment than ensuring your investment is safe, secure, grows in value and worth more in returns.”

AceRoyal Estates Homes Ltd. is a leading real estate development company with a proven track record of delivering standard, secured and affordable housing projects across Nigeria.

The company’s portfolio includes: The Legacy Garden City (Phases 1 & 2); Prime Boulevard Annex, Abuja; Edo Mega City; Downtown Commercial City; And now, the groundbreaking 5-Star Hotel Residence in Abijo G.R.A., Eko Paragon.