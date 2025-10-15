Tinubu Unveils Soil Health Scheme to Address Low Farm Yields, High Production Costs, Others

•Sabi Abdullahi: quality soil fundamental to agricultural resilience

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, launched Nigerian Farmers Soil Health Scheme (NFSHS) to tackle low productivity of farmers and high production costs occasioned by indiscriminate fertiliser application and the associated waste.

The scheme aimed to promote tailored fertiliser recommendations based on specific crops and locations, helping farmers to achieve maximum yields and income, and as well as sustainable food security.

Tinubu was represented by Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Saliu Mustapha.

Speaking at the unveiling of the scheme in Abuja, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said soil health was key to the country’s food security agenda.

Abdullahi said the scheme was designed, developed in-country as part of the collective initiatives of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu. He said it represented a pioneering effort by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to enhance soil health and fertility through scientific soil assessments and data-driven fertiliser recommendations.

Abdullahi stated that the scheme fully aligned with the president’s vision of food sovereignty and the urgency to revolutionise the country’s agricultural sector and guarantee food security.

He stressed that NFSHS stood as a transformative initiative for the country’s food security.

According to him, the broad objectives of the scheme include improving soil health: enhancing soil fertility and productivity through targeted fertiliser application and sustainable soil management practices; increasing crop yields: boosting agricultural productivity and food security as well as supporting climate-resilient agriculture; and fostering climate-smart and regenerative agricultural practices.

Among the deliverables from NFSHS are the establishment of 774 soil testing laboratories throughout Nigeria’s local government areas; provision of personalised soil health cards for farmers, which include details on soil fertility, pH levels, and fertiliser recommendations; and the development of a digital platform (NiSIS) aimed at consolidating soil data to facilitate informed decision-making.

Abdullahi itemised some of the benefits accruing to the scheme to include improved fertiliser use – optimising fertiliser application to minimise waste and environmental pollution, and boost to farmers’ income through enhanced crop yields and lower input costs, among others.

According to the minister, “Farming begins with the soil, it is the quiet partner in every harvest, the hidden force behind every good crop. But for many years, our soils have been working without rest, giving and giving, while we hardly checked how they were doing.

“Many farmers across Nigeria are doing their best, but they don’t always know what their soil really needs. That must change. The Nigerian Farmers Soil Health Scheme is here to help farmers understand their soil better, what nutrients it has, what it lacks, and how to treat it right.

“It takes away the guesswork and gives farmers simple, useful advice to grow more, spend less on inputs, and take care of the land.”

Abdullahi said the scheme was not just about science, but giving farmers the right tools and knowledge to succeed.

He said, “It is about respect, for the soil and for those who work it. When a farmer understands their soil, they can plan better, harvest better, and pass on a healthier land to their children. When we care for the soil, the soil cares for us.

“And when farmers are informed, they can do even more than survive, they can thrive. We are not guessing anymore. Our commitment includes collecting at least 1,200 soil samples per geopolitical zone annually. This precision-based approach is how we effectively boost production and ensure food security.

“The results will speak for themselves as a farmer who currently harvests 60-80 (50kg) bags of Rice per hectare will now harvest about 120-160 bags. The 50-bag yield for Wheat will now become about 100 bags. Maize farmers will see their 50-bag yield jump to about 100 bags. Even crops like onions will double, turning a 400-bag harvest into about 800 bags per hectare. This is not just about better farming; it’s about national prosperity and putting more food on every family’s table.”

He pointed out that the investment made to achieve soil health will be consolidated with the development of a Nigeria Agricultural Soil Management Policy for Sustainability, among others.

The minister added that on a pilot scale, the scheme had carried out soil assessment in 11 states across the six geo-political zones, stressing that this will be up-scaled to other states in phases.

“We believe that this initiative will become a common government-backed service to Smallholder Farmers (SHFs) for a transformative agriculture and food system,” he said.