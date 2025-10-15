TACKLING NIGERIA’S ENDEMIC POVERTY 

The authorities must do more to alleviate the scourge

No fewer than 139 million Nigerians are now living in poverty. According to the latest report by the World Bank, the gains from the current reform could be lost if they fail to translate into tangible improvements in people’s welfare. In a report titled, ‘From Policy to People: Bringing the Reform Gains Home,’ World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, commended the current administration’s efforts on the exchange rate and petroleum subsidy regimes, describing them as “foundational” steps that could reshape the country’s long-term economic trajectory. However, he also cautioned that these macroeconomic improvements had yet to translate into improved living conditions for ordinary Nigerians. “Poverty, which began to rise in 2019 due to policy missteps and external shocks such as COVID-19, has continued to increase even after the reforms.”

Although the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to the president, Sunday Dare, has dismissed the World Bank report as “unrealistic,” we hasten to admonish that living in denial about a glaring problem is unhelpful for the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The picture painted by the World Bank is even mild compared to the reality of most Nigerians today. Following the economic reform programmes that necessitated removal of fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira, basic staples have been priced beyond the reach of an average Nigerian. Even the on-season periods when prices of certain items drop, providing a window for consumers to stockpile against off-season periods no longer count, perhaps due to the national security situation. In several parts of the country where farming is the main occupation, the incessant violence on communities by terrorists have made the profession a serious hazard.

Meanwhile, there is nothing new in the latest World Bank report. In November 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that no fewer than 133 million Nigerians, representing 63 per cent of the population at the period, were living in multi-dimensional poverty. The report was in tandem with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) requirement of a basket of goods and services needed to live a non-impoverished life valued at the current prices rather than those who live on less than two dollars a day. People who do not have an income sufficient to cover that basket are deemed to be multi-dimensionally poor.

Rather than criticise the World Bank, the preoccupation of the presidency should be on how to address sluggish growth, low human capital, labour market weaknesses, and exposure to shocks which are contributing to poverty in Nigeria. “Growth has picked up, revenues have risen, debt indicators are improving, the FX market is stabilising, reserves are rising, and inflation is finally beginning to come down. These are big achievements, and many countries would envy them,” Verghis stated, before raising concerns about the growing poverty in the populace that is evident. “Food inflation affects everybody, but particularly the poor, and has the potential to undermine political support for reforms.”

We are not surprised by the conclusion of the World Bank on the growing poverty rates in the country. Rising unemployment, rising inflation and an increasingly vulnerable currency have continued to torment the people and render their lives even more miserable. We therefore call on government at all levels to come up with interventionist measures to provide immediate succour for more than 60 per cent of the population, and in the long run put in place sustainable measures aimed at addressing the growing poverty in the country.

Letter

DEFECTIONS AND THE THREAT OF A ONE-PARTY STATE



The gale of defections currently sweeping across Nigeria’s political landscape calls for serious concern and caution. Many Nigerians now fear that the country may be sliding dangerously toward a one-party system, a development that would spell doom for democratic governance.



Elected governors, legislators, and political appointees are defecting in droves to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while others are still weighing their options. The trend has intensified in recent months, as political actors seek to align themselves with the centre of power ahead of the 2027 general elections.



Despite clear provisions of Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which states that a member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat if he defects from the party that sponsored his election to another political party, enforcement has been weak. The constitutional safeguard meant to preserve political stability and discipline among legislators has become ineffective because it is rarely implemented, especially when the defections favour the ruling party.



Unfortunately, there are no explicit legal restrictions against elected governors defecting from one political party to another, which explains the recurring wave of such movements over the years. This loophole continues to undermine party ideology and the spirit of democracy.



Equally disturbing is the lack of seriousness displayed by opposition parties in challenging these defections through the courts. While they accuse the ruling party of coercion and misuse of state instruments to lure their members, many of them are weighed down by internal crises, factional disputes, and leadership struggles. These internal wranglings have made them vulnerable, as defectors often cite instability and uncertainty within their parties as justification for crossing over, especially those seeking re-election.



The truth remains that the opposition must first put its house in order. It must reorganize its structures, rebuild internal democracy, and strengthen its constitutional frameworks to inspire confidence among members. Only a disciplined and united opposition can effectively check the excesses of the ruling party and preserve the balance of power that is essential for a vibrant democracy.



If the current trend of defections is left unchecked, Nigeria risks drifting toward a one-party state, a situation that will stifle dissent, weaken accountability, and ultimately bury the opposition. Such a development would be disastrous for the nation’s democratic evolution.



Therefore, there is an urgent need for stronger laws to make it extremely difficult for elected officials to defect while still retaining their seats or positions. The courts must also expedite action on pending defection cases to uphold the rule of law and protect the sanctity of the ballot.



As Nigeria marches toward the 2027 elections, it is imperative that both the judiciary and political actors act decisively to safeguard our democracy. The future of Nigeria’s multiparty system and indeed, the survival of our democracy depends on it.



Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Abuja