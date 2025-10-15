Royal Exchange Achieves Positive Earnings, Announces N1.04bn Profit

Ebere Nwoji

The Chairman Royal Exchange Group Plc, Mr. Kenny Ezenwani Odogwu, has said that the Royal Exchange group in its business outing for the year ended 2024 delivered positive earnings performance achieving a profit After Tax of N1.04 billion

He attributed the positive performance to increased revenue and share of profit in associate companies which has contributed to the Groups overall top line.

According to him, Net Income of the group rose by 133 percent from N767m to N1.7bn for FY 2024 and 2023, respectively.

He said total expenses reduced by 24 percent from N969 million to N728 million in FY 2024 while profit After Tax position stood at N1.04bn in FY 2024.

Speaking further on the group’s performance, Odogwu said Royal Exchange boasted a robust liquidity position and healthy cash flow, providing flexibility for future investment opportunities.

“We remain dedicated to capitalising on market opportunities and ultimately generating value for shareholders. This turn around was achieved despite significant global and local economic headwinds, including macroeconomic turbulence, financial market volatility, and domestic challenges-like fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange fluctuations.

Overall, he said Royal Exchange Plc’s FY 2024 performance demonstrated a successful turnaround strategy and strong fundamentals that positioned the company for continued growth.