Promasidor ‘Harness Your Dream’ Initiative Guides Students on Career Choices

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Promasidor Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to education and youth empowerment through its flagship career guidance initiative, ‘Harness Your Dream’, held recently in Lagos.

The programme, designed to help junior secondary school students make informed career choices, brought together educators, government officials, and industry leaders for a day of mentorship, motivation, and interaction.

Representing the wife of the Lagos governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Mrs. Anike Adekanye, former Tutor General and Permanent Secretary of Education District II, commended Promasidor for sustaining a transformational initiative that aligns with the state government’s vision for youth empowerment and educational excellence.

“Success begins with a dream, but it is sustained by discipline, hard work, and the right values. The mentorship you receive today is about discovering who you are, understanding your purpose, and believing that you can achieve greatness regardless of your background,” she told the students.

She urged them to stay focused and committed to continuous learning, emphasizing that “the choices you make today are the seeds of the future you will harvest tomorrow”.

The Chief Executive Officer, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. François Gillet, highlighted the company’s belief in education as a catalyst for social and economic progress.

“Beyond being a leading food and beverage company, Promasidor is deeply committed to supporting our communities,” he said. “Through Harness Your Dream, we aim to help young people find clarity and confidence to pursue careers that align with their passions.”

Gillet added that Promasidor’s impact extends beyond its brands to educational and agricultural empowerment programmes such as Cowbellpedia and Ikun Milk Day.

“Dreams find their wings when guided by wisdom, discipline, and the right direction, and that’s exactly what Harness Your Dream stands for,” he explained.

The Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs at Promasidor Nigeria, Dr. Chinenyem Obasi-Obonga, said that the initiative aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) and the Lagos State THEMES+ Agenda on Education and Technology.

“We are here to motivate, mentor, and inspire our young leaders to make smart career decisions. Our goal is to bridge the gap between what students learn in school and who they aspire to become. With the right guidance, every dream is achievable,” she said.

The Chairman of the Isolo Local Council Development Area, Otunba Adebayo Olasoju, shared his personal experiences and growth trajectory with the students. He advised them never to let their background or circumstances limit their imagination or aspirations, stressing that no dream is too big or too small to achieve.

The event was interactive, as students engaged actively with facilitators who shared personal stories to illustrate perseverance, purpose, and ambition. The facilitators, who are senior executives from Promasidor: Mr. Olabisi Ajeyomi, Head of Sales and Operations Planning; Mrs. Arike Nwachukwu, National Key Account Manager; and Mr. Chukwunonso Udeh, Performance and People Services Specialist, provided career mentoring and counselling, encouraging students to “keep the big picture in mind” as they plan their futures.

The programme also featured two external facilitators, Dr. Nimi Ekere, a consultant family physician and child and adolescent advocate, and Dr. Adaora Obiagwu, a consultant community and public health expert, adding different dimensions to the mentoring sessions.

Also in attendance were the Human Resources and Corporate Services Director of Promasidor Nigeria, Mrs. Efeguom Oriero; the representative of the Director, Lagos State Agency for Mass Education, Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Mr. Leke Banjoko; and educators from Lagos State Education District 6.

The students also participated in quizzes and fun educational games, with several winning walking prizes in recognition of their enthusiasm and quick thinking.

Through Harness Your Dream, Promasidor continues to nurture the next generation of innovators, professionals, and leaders, shaping a future where every Nigerian child can dream boldly, decide wisely, and achieve greatly.