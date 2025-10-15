OBHS NOSA Elections: Presidential Candidate Unveils Transformation Roadmap  

As the countdown begins, to the November 14-16 annual general meeting and elections of the Olivet Baptist High School (OBHS), Oyo, National Old Students Association (NOSA), a front line presidential aspirant, Ayobami Olubiyi, has unveiled plan towards transforming the school’s rich legacy to deliver lasting and impactful results for all stakeholders.

Olubiyi, a retired executive at ExxonMobil and faculty member at Deloitte, who is also a seasoned risk consultant, is a 73/78 OBHS alumnus.

According to him, the Transforming Legacy Into Impact (TLII) Agenda contains a bold and clear vision, insight and structure, aimed at galvanising NOSA towards modernising OBHS’ infrastructure; galvanizing teachers to retool the learning environment and standards, as well as entrenching greater alumni engagement and networking.

He added that through unwavering implementation of the agenda, NOSA, under his stewardship, would lift Olivet Heights to higher levels of excellence.

“We will launch a digital hub for hybrid meetings and voting; we will build mentorship bridges from alumni to students; we will also activate strategic giving partnerships, such that every chapter, every alumnus, every voice will be engaged and empowered.

“When I served as pioneer Lead for YS 7378, I didn’t just speak, I acted. We renovated the Technical Drawing Building and drilled a borehole. Additionally, I coordinated the Olivet Super Family Fund, raising over ₦24.5 million in just three months. I am also honoured to have served on the OBHS 80th Anniversary CPC and Strategic Action Team, helping to shape our alma mater to a new sphere of excellence,” he said.

While promising impactful leadership that can be measured, and service rooted in humility, ethics, and results, Olubiyi called on all Olivetians to support his bid with their energy, creativity and belief in a shared vision so that NOSA can take its rightful place as a steward of legacy.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the TLII Campaign Team, Olusoji Oladeji, has stated that Olubiyi’s candidacy would bring untold benefits to NOSA.

He described him as a good advertisement of the noble ideals of Olivet Heights, in addition to being a tested manager with vast and rich mix of experience and achievements.

“Ayobami Olubiyi has over 30 years of experience in management consulting, government, and the energy sector. Consistently, he has demonstrated ability to lead with a heart for service and a mind for strategy.

“Within NOSA, he has championed unity, ethical leadership, and institutional pride – ensuring that the values we inherited are the values we advance

“He is a recipient of the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) Distinguished Achievement Award from the U.S. Department of State for his impactful work in risk management.

“He was also the chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) Security Sub-Committee for over seven years and co-chairman, OSAC in Nigeria until his retirement.

“More importantly, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Fiditi Strategic Development Initiative, he channels his roots into redevelopment efforts that expand healthcare, education, and economic opportunity in his hometown.

“His journey therefore, reflects a deep commitment to turning legacy into lasting impact through mobilizing communities, institutions, and alumni networks toward meaningful change. He selflessly exemplifies how legacy becomes a living force for catalyzation,” Oladeji said.