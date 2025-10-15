NRMG Pledges to Preserve Nigeria’s National Character, Reputation

Sunday Okobi

The Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG) has stated that it will lead, support, as well as collaborate with every Nigerian in restoring and preserving the country’s national character, reputation and honour, as it commemorates the inaugural edition of the Nigeria Reputation Day on October 15(today), 2025.

NRMG is a private sector-driven initiative of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), mandated to lead national efforts in advocacy, public enlightenment, research, and behavioral reorientation toward rebuilding Nigeria’s reputation.

The group, therefore, stated that henceforth, Nigeria Reputation Day will be celebrated annually on October 15, as a national reminder that integrity and reputation are the true foundations of progress. Each year, we will renew our shared commitment to honour, trust, and the values that make Nigeria great.

The group made the solemn declaration in a statement signed and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Chairman, NRMG, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, who quoted Mahatma Gandhi’s mantra that: ‘A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and soul of its people’, declaring that: “Today marks a defining chapter in our nation’s story, being the inaugural edition of the Nigeria Reputation Day; a day devoted to reflecting on one of our greatest national assets: our name.

“The theme of this year’s commemoration, ‘Better Reputation, Better Nigeria!’ captures a simple yet profound truth that the image of our nation is shaped daily by each of us, in our conduct, our integrity, and the values we live by.

“Our nation’s reputation is more than perception; it is our power. It determines how we are received by the world, how investors trust our markets, how our youths are treated abroad, and how proudly our children speak of their homeland. Our task, therefore, is not only to fix systems, but to build character, perseverance, and integrity.”

Badejo-Okusanya added that Nigerians have proven, time and again, that “we are resilient, creative, and strong in spirit. Yet to fully harness these gifts, we must anchor them on integrity. Every act of honesty, every fair transaction, every promise kept, and every truth spoken is the quiet bricks with which we build a more respected Nigeria.

“Yes, our challenges are real, but they are not insurmountable. Across the world and within our borders, we have seen communities restored and trust rebuilt when people chose to act differently, persistently, and together.

“To make this vision real, the NRMG outlines five guiding hallmarks for building and sustaining our national reputation: Consistency – Acting with integrity not occasionally, but always; transparency – Being open in decisions and accountable for outcomes; responsibility -Owning our choices and correcting our missteps; respect – Treating our citizens, institutions, laws, and environment with dignity; and excellence -Rejecting mediocrity and striving for higher standards in all things.”

He stated that on the first Nigeria Reputation Day, “we invite every Nigerian, at home and abroad, to join hands with the NRMG. Take up the #BetterReputationBetterNigeriacall: pledge one act of integrity, live it daily, inspire others to do the same, and carry Nigeria’s name with pride and honour.

“Let us also recognise the power of our youth, the builders of tomorrow’s image and the torchbearers of our national identity. In music, in innovation, in technology, and in culture, our young people are shaping how the world perceives Nigeria. They are the storytellers of a new era, one where creativity aligns with conscience, and talent is guided by purpose.

“That is why, in our national conversation, we must pay close attention to the spaces where our influence speaks the loudest. What we often call the ‘4 M’s’ of our culture: Material, Music, Movies and Men.

“These are the mirrors through which the world sees us. Let our material achievements rest on ethical foundations. Let our music and art echo dignity, truth, and resilience. Let our leaders, men and women alike embody integrity, not just charisma. And let our collective message to the world shine with substance.”

According to him, “Our national image will not be defined by headlines alone, but by the quiet consistency of millions choosing to do what is right. Let this day mark a turning point, a reminder that the reputation we desire begins with each of us. The world will believe in Nigeria again when we, as Nigerians, believe enough in ourselves to protect and honour our name.

Together, we can build a nation that commands respect, attracts opportunity, and reflects the greatness that lies within us all.”