Niger Sets Up Monitoring Committees For Ongoing Capital Projects

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger state government has put in place monitoring committees for all ongoing capital projects in the state to ensure only well certified and completed projects are paid for.

The plan is also to ensure the general public gets value for government’s investments on these projects.

Government, according to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works Alhaji Hassan Baba Etsu, who spoke to newsmen in Minna, emphatically told contractors executing all its projects that it will not accept or pay for any shoddy jobs executed.

The government is currently constructing 556 kilometers of roads across the 25 local governments in the state and embarking on urban renewals in Minna, Bida, Suleja, and Kontagora towns.

He said all the projects being executed were designed to stand the test of time and serve the various communities satisfactorily.

Etsu declared: ” this government has zero tolerance for poor quality jobs our experienced engineers are on sites to monitor the execution of all our projects”

Etsu disclosed that the government was embarking on rapid infrastructural development across the length and breadth of the state to address the infrastructural deficits Inherited by the government

“We met a state with acute Infrastructural deficit, we are doing everything possible to address these lapses so we will not allow any contractor to draw back the hands of the clock”.

Etsu dismissed claims that shortage of funds is hindering the completion of many of the projects pointing out that “there is no way the government will be executing these type of projects without funding,” adding that the inactivities noticed at some of the sites were because the contractors were on vacation.

“The contractors have started returning to sites, by end of November most of them would have returned and work recommenced 100%”.

Etsu frowned at reckless driving by some truck drivers which have resulted in accidents claiming innocent lives saying the ministry is already embarking on the training of the drivers while also advising the people to be careful while passing through the roads.

“We have appointed ‘safety committees’ for all our project sites. Anyone caught violating the regulations put in place will be prosecuted”, he said.