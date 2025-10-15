NHRC, NGO Call for Abolition of Death Penalty for Females

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Hope Behind Bars Africa, in collaboration with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), called for the abolition of death penalty for females in Nigeria.

The call was made during a validation meeting on research findings organised by Hope Behind Bars Africa, in collaboration with NHRC.

Executive Director of Hope Behind Bars Africa, Funke Adeoye, called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s criminal justice system and stronger protection for women facing the death penalty, describing capital punishment as “the most irreversible form of human rights violation”.

Adeoye made the call in Abuja during an event commemorating the World Day Against the Death Penalty, organised in partnership with NHRC, Legal Aid Council, and Nigerian Correctional Service, with support from the Australian High Commission, Embassy of Belgium, and French Embassy.

She commended NHRC for its consistent collaboration over the years, stating that the commission has remained a steadfast ally in advancing the rights of vulnerable individuals across the country.

Reflecting on her organisation’s work, Adeoye explained that Hope Behind Bars Africa had spent the past seven years tackling systemic injustices within Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

She stated, “As an organisation, we have focused on ensuring access to justice for the most vulnerable. We have supported the reduction of pre-trial detainees, advocated for fair trials, and provided legal aid to indigent inmates.

“But among all forms of human rights violations, the death penalty stands out because it is permanent. If an innocent person is imprisoned, there’s always a chance to correct that wrong. But once someone is executed, that mistake can never be undone.”

Adeoye revealed that her organisation, with support from World Coalition Against the Death Penalty, recently conducted research into the experiences of women on death row across Nigeria, uncovering deep-rooted gender discrimination within the justice system.

The research, led by Ms. Ogechi Ogu and Professor Ibrahim Bello, was conducted in collaboration with NHRC, and supported by French Development Agency, she said.

Adeoye said the research exposed how women on death row faced compounded injustices rooted in gender discrimination, poverty, and weak access to justice.

According to her, “Our findings show that women in the criminal justice system face intersecting forms of discrimination. Because there are fewer women in detention, their needs are often ignored. The system is patriarchal by design, it was not built with women in mind and that means their cases, their mental health, and even their rehabilitation receives little attention.”

According to the study, Nigeria’s plural legal system comprising statutory, customary, and Sharia laws creates inconsistencies in justice delivery, particularly for women.

Although they constitute a minority of death row inmates, their experiences reveal systemic inequalities in investigation, trial, and sentencing.

The study, which surveyed 60 women on death row across 10 states, found that 47 per cent were aged 18–35, while over one-third had no formal education.

Most were mothers and primary caregivers, meaning their incarceration caused severe family and social disruption.

Many worked in low-income, informal jobs, such as trading, catering, or farming before imprisonment, reflecting their economic vulnerability.

Structural factors like gender-based violence, forced marriage, and economic dependency were found to heavily influence the women’s pathways to crime and conviction.

Over a third had experienced domestic abuse or coercion, and in some cases, their offences were directly linked to self-defence or abuse-related trauma.

Within the justice system, 75 per cent of the women did not understand the laws under which they were charged, 85 per cent felt the law was unfair to women, and more than half described their trials as non-transparent.

A significant number stated that the male-dominated judicial structure negatively affected their cases.

The report also highlighted the severe stigma and abandonment faced by women after conviction, especially in cases involving adultery or domestic disputes.

Many inmates’ children suffered disrupted education, unstable care, and psychological trauma as a result of their mothers’ incarceration.

Most women viewed the death penalty as unfair and ineffective, with over 80 per cent preferring rehabilitation-based alternatives, such as imprisonment with vocational training and psychosocial support.

Adeoye disclosed that when the group wrote to the Nigerian Correctional Service seeking approval to carry out the study, records showed about 85 women on death row nationwide.

The goal, she said, was to document their experiences and gather evidence to inform justice reforms.

Turning to recent developments, Adeoye applauded President Bola Tinubu’s decision to grant pardons to some death row inmates, calling it a step in the right direction and also acknowledging that for over nine years Nigeria has not executed prisoners sentenced to death.

She stated, “We are grateful to the president for exercising his constitutional powers under Section 175 to grant pardons. But we must also be honest: issues of power and privilege often shape who gets mercy.

“Take the case of Maryam Sanda she had good lawyers and a story that made headlines. Many of the women we work with don’t have that luxury.

“Some never met their lawyers before trial, and others were represented by under-resourced legal aid officers who simply couldn’t manage capital cases. These women are the forgotten ones.”

Adeoye concluded by reaffirming Hope Behind Bars Africa’s commitment to continue advocating for fairer trials, humane treatment, and reform within Nigeria’s justice system.

She said, “Today’s event is not just about marking the World Day Against the Death Penalty. It is a reminder that justice must serve everyone equally, not only those with power or visibility.

“We want this research and our advocacy to spark a movement that restores dignity and hope to people who have been written off by society. Our goal is simple: a justice system that values life, fairness, and redemption.”

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN), represented by Harry Obe, emphasised that the death penalty had failed to deliver justice or deter crime.

Ojukwu aligned with the global theme for the year, “The Death Penalty Protects No One,” to stress that executions did not make societies safer, nor did they address the root causes of criminal behaviour.

He stated, “Evidence from around the world, and indeed from our own context here in Nigeria, shows that the death penalty does not truly protect anyone.

“It has not significantly deterred crime and often fails to address the underlying causes of violence and insecurity. Justice should be restorative rather than retributive, and the protection of human dignity must be central to our legal and penal systems.”

Ojukwu stressed NHRC’s firm position that justice must aim to rehabilitate rather than destroy lives.

The NHRC head expressed worry about the growing trend of new laws proposing capital punishment for certain offences, calling such moves “counterproductive” and contrary to current global human rights conversations.

He said, “In our monthly Human Rights Situation Dashboard, we raised concerns over the resurgence of capital punishment in proposed legislations. These include the Edo State Secret Cult Law 2025 and the NAFDAC Bill prescribing the death penalty for the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit medicines.

“While these measures may appear politically expedient, they are ultimately counterproductive and risk diverting attention from the structural reforms our justice system truly needs.”

He urged policymakers to focus on preventive justice, social reform, and accountability, instead of relying on punitive laws that perpetuated violence.

Ojukwu acknowledged Nigeria’s informal moratorium on executions over the last decade, describing it as an encouraging step towards the eventual abolition of the death penalty.

He said, “It is noteworthy that Nigeria has observed a de facto moratorium on executions for over ten years. Despite the continued issuance of death sentences, no executions have been carried out during this period.

“This restraint, though informal, reflects a growing recognition of the need for more humane and effective approaches to justice delivery in Nigeria.”

Ojukwu encouraged the government to formalise the moratorium and take steps towards abolishing the death penalty in line with international human rights standards.

A major highlight of the meeting was the validation of the research on gender and the death penalty in Nigeria, which revealed how women, especially those from marginalised communities, faced compounded discrimination in the justice process from investigation to sentencing.

Ojukwu said, “This research brings to light the unique experiences and vulnerabilities faced by women and gender minorities within our criminal justice system.

“It shows that women, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, suffer compounded injustices from biased investigations to inadequate legal representation and sentencing disparities that often go unnoticed.”

He commended Hope Behind Bars Africa and its partners for their commitment to uncovering the realities and promoting gender-sensitive justice.

He stated, “Today’s gathering allows us to validate this important study, strengthen its recommendations, and advance advocacy for a justice system that upholds human rights for all. Let us remember that the death penalty does not protect society

“It silences voices and undermines the very justice it claims to serve.”