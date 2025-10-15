N-BA Calls for Deeper Nigeria-UK Collaboration at Independence Celebration

At its celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence in London, the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) called for deeper collaboration between the two nations in technology, trade, and innovation, positioning Nigeria’s youthful population as a strategic advantage for future growth.

Delivering the welcome address, the President of the Association, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, stated that the anniversary was not only a symbol of sovereignty but also a moment to harness new opportunities.

“This marks 65 years of sovereignty, a journey shaped by resilience, fortitude and remarkable progress,” he said. “We’re not only commemorating our nation’s independence but also celebrating the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom – a relationship built on shared values and mutual respect.”

He highlighted the power of people-to-people ties and Nigeria’s rising global influence. “From the bustling markets to innovative tech hubs and creative industries, Nigeria is evolving into a powerhouse of creativity and influence,” he stated. “Together, Nigeria and the UK can lead in digital transformation, trade, and global cooperation. Our youthful energy meets Britain’s advanced research – and through collaboration, we can shape a shared future.”

The N-BA Patron and former Commonwealth Scribe, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, reaffirmed the depth of this relationship, noting that it operates on both governmental and societal levels. “Relations between Great Britain and Nigeria are special on two levels – at the governmental and at the non-governmental,” he noted. “At the people’s level, we have even warmer and more cordial relations. The N-BA has played a vital role in sustaining and expanding this relationship across education, health, and professional collaboration.”

Recalling his attendance at Nigeria’s first independence celebration in Royal Festival Hall, London in 1960, he praised the Association’s five-decade impact and proposed a toast to a “continued warm and productive relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.”

Representing the Nigerian High Commission in the UK, Ambassador Eche Abu OBE, commended the Association for creating platforms that shape the future.

“For more than five decades, the Nigeria-Britain Association has been at the heart of this friendship – creating spaces where people come together, where ideas are shared, and where futures are shaped,” he said. “At 65, Nigeria stands proud of its journey, and with partners like the N-BA, we can look forward with confidence to an even greater tomorrow.”

The Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Princess Opeyemi Bright, also celebrated the achievements of Nigerians in the diaspora and encouraged the younger generation “to continue to support one another, inspire the next generation, and build partnerships that unite our nations.”

Also speaking was Ms. Ukume Tsumba, who represented Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), commended the Association’s contributions to diaspora engagement.

“The N-BA continues to build strong ties between Nigeria, Britain and the Commonwealth,” she said. “Your work demonstrates patriotism and partnership, harnessing the strength of our diaspora for national progress and shared prosperity.”

The event further showcased the private sector as a key driver of collaboration. The MD/CEO of Fidbank UK Limited, Mr. Johnson Ememandu, pledged support for trade and financial cooperation, while Dangote Industries Limited representative, Mr. Radha, said the success of the Dangote Refinery proved that “Nigeria can achieve great feats and contribute to global development.” Air Peace, represented by Ms. Chika Abi, emphasised its role in “linking families, businesses and opportunities,” and BK90 Restaurant & Lounge CEO, Mr. Kunle Ologun, highlighted Nigerian cuisine as a form of cultural diplomacy.

As Nigeria reflects on 65 years of nationhood, the N-BA positioned the future on partnerships, innovation and shared prosperity. “This relationship must never be a boundary but a bridge,” concluded Oyetayo. “A bridge to prosperity, innovation and peace – where both Nigeria and the UK thrive, side by side.”