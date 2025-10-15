Lagos, WAEC Partner on Smooth Transition to Computer-based Examinations

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government is partnering with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure a seamless transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for the May/June 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was the highlight of the recent WAEC State Committee meeting convened by the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and chaired by the Honourable Commissioner, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun.

Speaking at the meeting, Alli-Balogun reaffirmed the state’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of public examinations and its zero tolerance for malpractice. He emphasised that all contraventions and sanctions would henceforth be communicated directly to schools through the ministry.

The commissioner, who led the state delegation alongside the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, and other top education officials, also announced a review of the committee’s composition to reflect current structures within the state’s education system.

The new structure now includes the six tutor-generals/permanent secretaries from Education Districts I to VI, the Permanent Secretary of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), replacing the former Inspectorate division, and the Parents’ Forum, replacing the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

WAEC’s Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Rafiu Atoyebi, who briefed the committee, provided a detailed analysis of students’ performance across states and subjects, while also unveiling the council’s plan for a hybrid CBT format. He disclosed that a pilot phase will be conducted for selected subjects at Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)-accredited centres ahead of the full rollout in 2026.

He acknowledged stakeholders’ initial concerns about technical challenges that accompanied the release of the 2025 WASSCE results but assured that the council had put in place robust measures to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming CBT exams, including provisions for candidates in rural areas.

“Computer-Based WASSCE is the way to go. It is the future of examinations,” he stated, adding that the digital transition would enhance examination credibility, reduce malpractice, and eliminate logistical bottlenecks.

The new system, he said, forms part of WAEC’s broader strategy to modernise its assessment processes through technology integration across registration, testing, result processing, and verification.