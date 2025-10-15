Lagos Govt Starts Full Enforcement Against all Land Reclamation Projects Lacking EIA Approvals Tomorrow

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced that full enforcement action against all land reclamation projects without Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Approval and Drainage Clearance across the state would commence on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a public notice signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who added that the commencement followed the expiration of a 7-Day ultimatum given by the state government.

The statement added that the 7-DAY ultimatum came through public notices published in national newspapers on September 18th and 19th in the Punch and The Nation newspapers, respectively.

The statement informed: “This is to notify the general public, particularly individuals, developers and Corporate bodies engaging in unauthorized land reclamation and Waterfront encroachment that the grace period of SEVEN DAYS for compliance and cessation of illegal reclamation activities as contained in our earlier public notices have since expired on 25th September, 2025.”

This is in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 and other extant regulations

Actions to be taken to enforce the order without any further notice include the removal of all illegal reclamation structures and fillings without the Statutory EIA and Drainage Clearance Certificate.

Others are the seizure of all reclamation equipment and materials found on prohibited sites as well as the prosecution of offenders in accordance with Environmental and Urban Development Laws of the State.

The statement also warned members of the public against patronizing or buying from illegal reclamation operators across the state, emphasizing that the actions are necessary to protect the environment and prevent flooding as well as ensure public safety within the state.

The statement urged the general public/ project developers to visit the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources Block 16, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa in order to inquire about the acquisition of the EIA approval and Drainage Clearance.