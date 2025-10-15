Ladipo: How Our 60-Year Journey Reflects Quality, Innovation, Service to Education

As Academy Press Plc celebrates its 60th anniversary, the Managing Director, Olugbenga Ladipo, reflects on the company’s legacy in supporting Nigeria’s education sector through quality printing and publishing. In this interview with Funmi Ogundare, he discusses the firm’s journey, its role in producing educational materials, commitment to innovation, and plans to strengthen local capacity for the future. Excerpts:

What does this 60th anniversary mean to you, and how do you reflect on your organisation’s journey since its establishment in 1965?

Sixty years is a milestone of celebration and of gratitude. We thank God for surviving and still standing strong. We owe thanks to stakeholders, staff, loved ones, and everyone who has contributed. The journey has been that of challenges and triumphs. Though there were many hurdles, there have also been accomplishments and milestones year by year. We remember those who had the initial vision, who laid firm foundations upon which others, like myself, have built.

What foundations did the founding fathers establish, and how have these influenced the values, culture, and evolution of Academy Press?

Our founders shared a rare mindset. They were not driven by personal wealth, but by a conviction to benefit society and to build an organisation of repute. They envisaged a printing company of world-class standard, not merely local. That vision shaped everything: our values of quality, integrity, resilience; our culture of international competitiveness; and our refusal to limit ourselves to the local scene. These traits remain central to who we are, even now.

Looking back, what do you consider the most significant achievements of your organisation in terms of growth and standing in the industry?

We have consistently maintained printing excellence, and our quality and products speak for us. Our turning points have included the landmark anniversaries: 25, 40, 50, and now 60. Each marking shows visible growth and endurance when many competitors have not lasted. Financially, our turnover has grown from modest beginnings to well in excess of ₦4 billion since 2006. Technologically, we began with one or two machines, many of which are now obsolete. Today, we have continued to modernise, acquiring some of the first equipment of its kind in Africa or Nigeria. Our staff are trained to high standards; many alumni of Academy Press have gone on to lead in other organisations. This institutional strength is a core differentiator.

What are the most exciting upcoming projects or partnerships that Academy Press is exploring as part of its future strategy? What should stakeholders look forward to?

At Academy Press, we refer to our customers not just as clients but as partners, and that includes the broader society that consumes our products. These relationships are central to our strategy moving forward. We have a number of investment-driven projects in the pipeline, and we plan to deepen our partnerships across various sectors to bring these to fruition. Our commitment remains steadfast to deliver quality service and protect the interests of our stakeholders, not only for our benefit, but for theirs as well. Our various diversification agenda in backward integration for input materials will be a game changer. More important, the expansion of our light packaging and label line to become a full-fledged venture. Our customers will have a one-stop shop for their printing and packaging needs as a consequence.

For our financiers and banking partners, we greatly value the confidence they’ve placed in us, and we are committed to preserving that trust as we expand. We’re counting on their continued support for our upcoming projects. A key area of focus is in educational publishing, particularly in the printing of evaluation books and textbooks for schools. We are encouraging publishers, especially those who currently print abroad, to place their confidence in us. We want them to know that Academy Press has the capacity, expertise, and quality standards to match and even exceed what is available internationally. We are also committed to continual modernisation and capacity building, and we actively keep our partners informed about these upgrades. This transparency helps them see firsthand that partnering with us is not only viable but beneficial for their long-term goals. Our vision for the future is a stronger, more self-reliant printing industry in Nigeria, and we are proud to be at the forefront of that transformation.

As customer expectations, market demands, and technology shift, how has Academy Press adapted to stay competitive and forward-looking?

To remain world-class, we must keep pace with change. Whenever new technologies emerge, we adopt them quickly, and often we lead in introducing innovations and designs that we have observed internationally. We also anticipate customer preferences. Loyalty comes when clients see we are not merely responsive but proactive. By doing so, we ensure our service remains relevant and of high value.

What sets your organisation apart in Nigeria’s printing sector, and how do you envision the company in the next five to 10 years?

We are distinct in our capacity and scale. We manage both low-volume and very high-volume projects from daily jobs to massive orders like examinations, census materials, or large educational contracts. We handle orders other presses cannot. Looking ahead, we’ll continue investing in equipment, expanding capacity, and deepening partnerships, especially with educational publishers. We want clients who go abroad for printing to know they can get equal or better quality here. Our strategy is modernisation, local capacity building, and maintaining international-standard delivery.

What key challenges does the printing and publishing sector currently face, and how is Academy Press positioned to address them?

The challenges are many: dependency on imports, raw materials (paper and inks), equipment, and spare parts are often not locally produced, so we face forex volatility and supply-chain issues. Tariffs and competition mean that input materials are taxed, while finished imported books often are not, giving foreign competitors a price advantage. There are also skills gaps that have made practical, industry‐specific training scarce, so we had to invest in in-house training and send staff abroad to fill those gaps. To address these, we built internal engineering capability for maintenance and fabrication, upgraded machinery, trained personnel rigorously, and adjusted margins where possible to remain competitive. Though the environment is tough, we strive continuously to find sustainable solutions.

How has innovation been integrated into operations, and what impact has it had on performance and customer satisfaction?

Innovation is embedded in how we work. We continually monitor global trends, adopt new technologies, and modernise our processes. This has led to improved quality control at all levels, faster turnaround times, enhanced product offerings, stronger customer trust, and loyalty. Our readiness to change when change is needed has kept us relevant, efficient, and appreciated by our clients.

You said innovation is key to longevity. How has Academy Press integrated innovation into its operations, and what impact has this had on performance and customer satisfaction?

At Academy Press, innovation is not a buzzword; it’s a necessity. We actively seek out new ideas and global trends to introduce to our customers. Whether it’s digital or technological innovation, we continuously modernise to stay ahead. We don’t wait for change; we drive it. Our internal mantra is: Innovate and elevate. This mindset ensures we remain relevant, competitive, and aligned with our customers’ evolving expectations. It also enhances customer satisfaction because they know we’re proactive, not reactive, in delivering quality solutions.

Culture plays a crucial role in sustainability. What kind of culture exists at Academy Press, and how does it support talent development and employment?

Our culture is deeply rooted in strong core values: quality, trust, resilience, and integrity. These are not just ideals; they guide everything we do. Quality is non-negotiable. If a product doesn’t meet our standards, it doesn’t reach the customer, regardless of cost implications. We build systems that prevent quality issues from occurring in the first place. Trust is vital, both internally and externally. Our staff understand that customer satisfaction is our top priority. Every employee aligns with our core values and knows their role in upholding them. We also invest in people. We have internal training systems and development pathways to equip our staff with the skills needed in a modern printing environment. That commitment to human capital ensures we don’t just retain talent, we grow it.

As Academy Press celebrates 60 years, what message do you have for stakeholders, employees, clients, shareholders, and partners?

The message is simple: gratitude. We are deeply thankful to our staff, customers, shareholders, vendors, regulators, financiers, and everyone who has supported us over these six decades. They have made this milestone possible. We also ask for their continued support as we enter a new phase. We promise to keep delivering quality products, fulfilling our commitments to government and partners, and ensuring competitive returns for shareholders. We see this as a partnership, and we intend to uphold our part of that relationship.