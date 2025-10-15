Katsina Empowers Blind Pupils With Learning Materials

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has empowered pupils of the state-owned School for the Blind with learning materials as part of ongoing efforts to ensure inclusive education and equal opportunity for every child in the state.

They received the materials during the distribution of Back to School kits to 500 out-of-school children by the state’s Department of Girl Child Education and Child Development held at Modoji Primary School, Katsina.

Items distributed to the visually impaired pupils and the 500 out-of-school children include school uniforms, sandals and writing materials to accelerate their learning and assuage financial burden on their parents.

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda said the educational support initiative was aimed at ensuring that no child is denied access to education as a result of disability or poverty.

Radda, represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Nasir, explained that the return of 500 out-of-school children in school was part of his administration’s revolving measures to make education accessible and inclusive.

He said: “The kits being distributed today which includes school uniforms, sandals and essential writing materials are intended to encourage regular school attendance and boost the competence of our pupils as they return to the classrooms.

“In addition, the department is also extending its support to the Katsina State School for the Blind through the provision of writing materials to its pupils, ensuring that education is truly inclusive in our state.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to Governor Radda on Girl-child Education and Child Development, Jamila Abdu Mani, said the state government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) had re-enrolled 1,395 out-of-school children into formal education in 2024.

She noted that the department remains committed to implementing policies and programmes that promote access, retention and success for every child, particularly girls “who often face the greatest barriers”.

“Our dear pupils, these school kits are symbols of opportunity; wear your uniform with pride, use your writing materials wisely and always remember that your government believes in your dreams.

“I wish to thank our teachers, parents and community leaders for their continued support. Together, we will ensure that every child in Katsina State learns, grows and thrives in a safe and supportive environment.”