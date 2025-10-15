Igbo Group Accuses Sowore, Atiku of Using ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu’ Protest to Derail Trial

A group of Igbo professionals based in the United States has accused former presidential candidates Omoyele Sowore and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of using the planned “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now” protest as a political ploy to frustrate the ongoing trial of the detained IPOB leader.

The protest, scheduled for October 20, has drawn public support from Atiku, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and is being organized by Sowore, who contested under the African Action Congress (AAC). However, the group, operating under the banner “Njiko Amaka,” has strongly condemned the initiative, alleging ulterior motives behind the protest.

In a statement issued Tuesday and signed by Chiefs Emeka Ejidike and Okey Anosike, chairman and secretary of the group respectively, Njiko Amaka claimed the protest is being driven by “self-serving politicians who lost relevance at the polls” and are now attempting to exploit Nnamdi Kanu’s plight for political gain.

“We have watched with concern the activities of Sowore on the ongoing trial of our brother, Nnamdi Kanu. As if that isn’t worrying enough, Atiku Abubakar, who has never organized nor joined any protest to free his violence-ravaged region, has joined Sowore,” the group stated.

Citing what it described as an Igbo proverb about the timing of concern, the group suggested the current protest could derail what it claims is a renewed judicial effort to expedite Kanu’s trial. “This is the wrongest of times to do anything that might jeopardize the trial,” the statement warned.

Njiko Amaka also questioned Atiku’s and Sowore’s motivations, drawing comparisons between Kanu’s case and that of Mohammed Usman (aka Khalid al-Barnawi), a northern militant detained since 2016 for masterminding the 2011 bombing of the UN building in Abuja.

The group queried why Atiku ignored al-Barnawi’s case, someone from his region, but suddenly found interest in Nnamdi Kanu’s case, accusing the former vice president of “crying more than the bereaved.”

The group further called on Nigerians to reject the protest and instead support ongoing political efforts to resolve Kanu’s case. It cited recent comments by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who hinted at a possible political solution in the works.

“We are happy that Ndigbo are not in short supply of worthy torchbearers who can plead the cause of Ndigbo. We have five governors, 15 senators, and scores of Representatives,” the statement noted, warning against what it described as “fifth columnists” disrupting progress.