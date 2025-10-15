Alausa: ASUU Strike Uncalled For, Union Reneged on Pledge to FG

•House of Reps moves to intervene in face-off

•Govt streamlines admission requirements

Emmanuel Addeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, yesterday maintained that the ongoing warning strike action by the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) was totally uncalled for, stressing that despite the union leadership’s promise to revert to the government, it failed to keep to its pledge.

Alausa, who spoke to THISDAY last night, stated that it was not a coincidence that since President’ Bola Tinubu took over the reins of power, there has not been a strike by the lecturers, attributing it to the continuous engagement of stakeholders by the government.

“That there has not been any strike in the last two academic years is not by coincidence. It’s due to the continuous proactive engagement of President Bola Tinubu’s government with ASUU, led by my humble self.

“Even ASUU leadership admits that it’s a different and changed environment. They admit I have been very supportive of their cause. This particular warning strike – there was no need for it. It is uncalled for,” Alausa told THISDAY.

He expressed disappointment that despite the pledge by the leadership of ASUU to revert to the federal government to iron out the next stage in the negotiation, the union failed in their promise by unilaterally calling for a warning strike.

“ASUU said they were going to get back to the government, they never did. What do they really want? Are they really interested in the tertiary education that they should be interested in. All across the world, universities, lecturers, have gone against many strikes.

“The rank and file is disappointed in the Union’s position, I am disappointed ,one way or the other with the leadership of the union. This confrontational attitude did not work 60 years ago, is not working now and will never work. They should change their strategy. If they continue like this, they will lose their relevance,” the minister stated.

This government, Alausa said, has demonstrated leadership by resolving all these low hanging issues, explaining that across world, no university lecturer has gone on these many strikes like we have here.

He said that ASUU was interested in a different agenda, explaining that strike is not the way forward for the sector.

Also, the government, under the leadership of Tinubu, has said it is the taking decisive action to democratise access to tertiary education and empower Nigerian youths, a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Boriowo Folasade, said yesterday.

To this end, comprehensive reform of admission entry requirements into all tertiary institutions across the country has been approved.

The policy, driven by Alausa, represents a bold step in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda and promoting inclusive education for national development, the statement said.

Alausa explained that the reform has become necessary after years of restricted access that left many qualified candidates unable to secure admission.

Every year, he said that over 2 million candidates sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), yet only about 700,000 gain admission. This imbalance, he notes, is not due to a lack of ability but rather to outdated and overly stringent entry requirements that must give way to fairness and opportunity.

The revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions, he said, are designed to remove barriers while maintaining academic standards. The new framework applies to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and Innovation Enterprise Academies (IEAs) across the country as follows:

“Universities: Minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in not more than two sittings. Mathematics is mandatory for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.

“Polytechnics (ND Level): Minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language for non-science courses and Mathematics for science-related programmes. Polytechnics (HND Level): Minimum of five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Colleges of Education (NCE Level): Minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects, with English Language mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, and Mathematics required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programmes. Colleges of Education (B.Ed Level): Minimum of five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, as applicable to the course of study.

“Innovation Enterprise Academies (IEAs): To adopt the same minimum requirements as Polytechnics for the National Diploma (ND) programme. The National Innovation Diploma (NID) is hereby abolished,” the ministry stated.

In addition, the National Industrial Diploma (NID) previously issued by Innovation Enterprise Academies will be phased out and replaced with the National Diploma (ND) to ensure uniformity, credibility, and progression opportunities for graduates, the statement added.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) is currently re-accrediting all IEAs nationwide to align with the new ND standards. Institutions that fail to transition to full accreditation will be de-accredited.

The reform, the ministry said, is a deliberate effort to expand access to tertiary education, creating opportunities for additional 250,000 to 300,000 additional students to be admitted to our Tertiary Institutions each year. It reflects a firm commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian youth has a fair chance to learn, grow, and succeed, putting the Renewed Hope Agenda into action.

The minister added that harmonising admission guidelines will help reduce the number of out-of-school youths, strengthen vocational and technical training, and align Nigeria’s tertiary education structure with global and industry standards.

He reiterated that young people remain the heartbeat of the nation, and the government is committed to equipping them with the education and skills they need to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The federal government remains steadfast in its commitment to inclusive education, human capital development, and youth empowerment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has mandated the Committees on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to immediately intervene between the federal government and ASUUnover unresolved issues relating to the implementation of prior agreements.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Tuesday by Hon. Sesi Whingan, Director, Press and Public Relations.

Moving the motion, Whingan expressed concern about the declaration of a two-week warning strike by ASUU over unresolved issues relating to the implementation of prior agreements with the federal government, particularly on revitalisation funding, earned academic allowances, salary structure, and university autonomy.

He said although ASUU has described the strike as a warning, such industrial actions have historically escalated into prolonged shutdowns that disrupt academic calendars, derail research, and deepen the frustration of students, parents, and lecturers alike.

The lawmaker pointed out that the Nigerian university system remained central to national development, innovation, and human-capital growth, and that any disruption in its operations weakens the country’s economic competitiveness, scientific advancement, and youth productivity.

Whingan added that education is constitutionally recognised under Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as a fundamental driver of social and technological progress, and that both the federal government and university unions share a collective duty to safeguard its continuity and quality.

He lamented that repeated strikes in the tertiary sector have led to student dropouts, brain drain, and loss of public confidence, thereby threatening national stability and the realization of Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

The lawmaker was of the opinion that the lingering impasse between ASUU and the federal government requires renewed dialogue anchored on mutual respect, transparency, and good faith, with the Legislature serving as a neutral facilitator in the interest of students and the nation.

The House resolved: “Mandate the Committees on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to immediately intervene between the federal government and ASUU and facilitate a mutually acceptable, lasting resolution to the ongoing dispute.

“Urge both parties to exercise restraint, embrace dialogue, and prioritize the interests of students and national development above all other considerations.”

The Green Chamber called on the federal government to establish a permanent joint consultative platform with recognized university unions for continuous engagement to prevent future strikes.