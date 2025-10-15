Adron Homes’ Sole Ownership Claim of Treasure Park and Garden Phase 2, City of David Estate False, Allege Homeowners

Bennett Oghifo

The landowners of Treasure Park and Garden Phase 2, City of David Estate, Shimawa, Ogun State, have faulted the management of ADRON Homes and Properties Limited for claiming that they are the sole owners of the estate.

This followed a signpost put at the entrance of the estate, declaring it a private property owned and developed by Adron Homes.

The landowners reacted to this development in a statement, saying, “The management, on Saturday, October 4, 2025, erected a signpost at the entrance of the estate, declaring it a private development owned and developed by the company.

“We, the landowners of Treasure Park and Garden Phase 2, City of David Estate, Shimawa, Ogun State, who lawfully purchased plots, paid all required development fees and have constructed properties within the estate, wish to state that the notice was made in bad faith.” The landowners reminded the company that there is currently a suit before High Court, Sagamu on the issue of ownership of the Treasure Park and Garden Phase 2, City of David Estate, Shimawa, Ogun State.

They also notified members of the public that there is a subsisting legal action, praying the court to declare that the estate is jointly owned by all the property owners in the estate.

“ADRON Homes and Properties Limited cannot claim it is the sole owner of the Estate. Moreover, the matter is currently undergoing adjudication before the High Court No. 5, Sagamu, Ogun State in Suit No. HCS/482/2024,” the landowners said.

Continuing, they said, “until the court delivers a judaement in the suit, prospective purchasers, occupiers, and other interested parties are urged to take note that ownership of the estate is disputed and should verify title and other relevant facts independently.”

They explained that this notice is issued for information purposes by the landowners of Treasure Park and Garden Phase 2, City of David Estate, Shimawa, Ogun State.

However, a staff in Adron Homes’ Corporate Affairs Department, Aminat, told THISDAY the estate is owned and managed by the company. “Let me clear up the misunderstanding people have about this estate. The estate is actually being developed and managed by Adron Homes. Yes, people bought their own plots of land here and built their houses — that part is true. But what many don’t seem to understand is that buying a plot doesn’t mean you now own or control the entire estate. You only own the portion you paid for.

“Adron is the one that developed this place, and we’re still managing it. In fact, there are still some parts of the estate that haven’t been sold yet. So, it’s not correct for anyone to say the whole estate now belongs to the landlords. They’re landowners, yes, and they have their title documents, but those documents only cover their individual plots — not the whole estate.

“At some point, there was an issue about a well that was built inside the estate. People started claiming ownership or trying to decide how it should be managed. But the truth is, that well, like many other facilities here, was put in place by Adron Homes. It serves the entire community, and the management of such things still falls under Adron’s responsibility.

“So, what we’re simply saying is this: everyone should understand their position. You own your house and your land, but the estate itself — the roads, the facilities, the unsold areas — all of that is still under Adron Homes. We’re not trying to take anyone’s property away. We just want things to be clear and properly managed while development and sales continue.”