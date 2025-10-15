  • Tuesday, 14th October, 2025

Access Bank Flags Off 7th Edition of ‘W’ Health Month

Business | 22 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Plc has launched the seventh edition of its flagship women’s wellness campaign, ‘W’ Health Month, under its Women Banking initiative, reaffirming its commitment to advancing women’s health and wellbeing across Africa.

In a statement, Group Head, Women Banking at Access Bank, Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, explained that the initiative continues to evolve in response to the most pressing health challenges faced by women, while also providing practical support and preventive care.

“The 2025 edition of W Health Month will spotlight maternal and preventive health, with particular focus on raising awareness around fibroids, cancer, and maternal nutrition. One of the key highlights will be the Physical Health Screening Event scheduled for October 9, 2025, at Onikan General Hospital in Lagos.

“We are also providing W Care Packs containing essential items for women and babies, in partnership with The Milk Booster further demonstrating our commitment to supporting women at every stage of their health journey,” she said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.